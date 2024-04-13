2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results

Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 2'0.864s 5/6 345k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.328s 6/7 347k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.402s 2/6 347k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.488s 5/7 345k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.575s 2/5 344k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.647s 4/5 347k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.698s 2/4 346k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.803s 5/6 343k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.873s 6/7 343k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.415s 3/6 347k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.433s 6/7 344k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) No Time 5/6 341k Qualifying 1: 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2'1.726s 6/7 343k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2'1.844s 3/7 344k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2'1.893s 5/6 343k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 2'2.089s 6/6 341k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 2'2.14s 4/5 345k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2'2.223s 5/6 341k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2'2.38s 5/6 342k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2'2.829s 5/6 347k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2023)

Maverick Vinales rockets to a record pole position in qualifying for the 2024 Americas MotoGP, which also saw a debut front row for Pedro Acosta and first on a Ducati for Marc Marquez.

Meanwhile, world championship leader Jorge Martin crashed twice in the space of several minutes.

Aprilia star Vinales, fast throughout practice, held pole after his opening run, then delivered the first 2m 0s lap of the Austin track at the start of his second and final run.

Rookie Acosta, quickest in final practice, continued his top KTM status with a brilliant second on the grid.

Marc Marquez will launch his quest for an eighth COTA victory, or at least his public goal of a podium, from the outside of the front row in third.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leads row two ahead of factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini and Martin.

The Pramac rider endured a dramatic session, losing the front at the tight Turn 11 on his first flying lap, then remounting only to crash again, this time spinning out after the rear let go through the fast Turn 18.

After sprinting back to the pits, Martin returned on his spare bike to take part in the final run and salvage a second row.

Aleix Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi also crashed during the 15-minute shootout.

Jack Miller and Alex Marquez reached Qualifying 2 after progressing through a star-studded Qualifying 1 - while the likes of Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo and defending winner Alex Rins were left deep on the grid.

Binder, currently second in the world championship, fell on his first flying lap while Quartararo tumbled on his last Q1 lap.

The four Hondas will start at the back of the grid as their miserable weekend continues.

The COTA Sprint race takes place this afternoon.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.