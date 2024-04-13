2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|2'0.864s
|5/6
|345k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.328s
|6/7
|347k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.402s
|2/6
|347k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.488s
|5/7
|345k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.575s
|2/5
|344k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.647s
|4/5
|347k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.698s
|2/4
|346k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.803s
|5/6
|343k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.873s
|6/7
|343k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.415s
|3/6
|347k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.433s
|6/7
|344k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|5/6
|341k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2'1.726s
|6/7
|343k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2'1.844s
|3/7
|344k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|2'1.893s
|5/6
|343k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|2'2.089s
|6/6
|341k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2'2.14s
|4/5
|345k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2'2.223s
|5/6
|341k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2'2.38s
|5/6
|342k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2'2.829s
|5/6
|347k
*Rookie.
Official COTA MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2023)
Maverick Vinales rockets to a record pole position in qualifying for the 2024 Americas MotoGP, which also saw a debut front row for Pedro Acosta and first on a Ducati for Marc Marquez.
Meanwhile, world championship leader Jorge Martin crashed twice in the space of several minutes.
Aprilia star Vinales, fast throughout practice, held pole after his opening run, then delivered the first 2m 0s lap of the Austin track at the start of his second and final run.
Rookie Acosta, quickest in final practice, continued his top KTM status with a brilliant second on the grid.
Marc Marquez will launch his quest for an eighth COTA victory, or at least his public goal of a podium, from the outside of the front row in third.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leads row two ahead of factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini and Martin.
The Pramac rider endured a dramatic session, losing the front at the tight Turn 11 on his first flying lap, then remounting only to crash again, this time spinning out after the rear let go through the fast Turn 18.
After sprinting back to the pits, Martin returned on his spare bike to take part in the final run and salvage a second row.
Aleix Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi also crashed during the 15-minute shootout.
Jack Miller and Alex Marquez reached Qualifying 2 after progressing through a star-studded Qualifying 1 - while the likes of Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo and defending winner Alex Rins were left deep on the grid.
Binder, currently second in the world championship, fell on his first flying lap while Quartararo tumbled on his last Q1 lap.
The four Hondas will start at the back of the grid as their miserable weekend continues.
The COTA Sprint race takes place this afternoon.
The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.