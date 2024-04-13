2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)2'0.864s5/6345k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.328s6/7347k
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.402s2/6347k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.488s5/7345k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.575s2/5344k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.647s4/5347k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.698s2/4346k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.803s5/6343k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.873s6/7343k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.415s3/6347k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.433s6/7344k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)No Time5/6341k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)2'1.726s6/7343k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)2'1.844s3/7344k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)2'1.893s5/6343k
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)2'2.089s6/6341k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)2'2.14s4/5345k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)2'2.223s5/6341k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)2'2.38s5/6342k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)2'2.829s5/6347k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records 
Best lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2024) 
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 2m 1.397s (2023) 

Maverick Vinales rockets to a record pole position in qualifying for the 2024 Americas MotoGP, which also saw a debut front row for Pedro Acosta and first on a Ducati for Marc Marquez.

Meanwhile, world championship leader Jorge Martin crashed twice in the space of several minutes.

Aprilia star Vinales, fast throughout practice, held pole after his opening run, then delivered the first 2m 0s lap of the Austin track at the start of his second and final run.

Rookie Acosta, quickest in final practice, continued his top KTM status with a brilliant second on the grid.

Marc Marquez will launch his quest for an eighth COTA victory, or at least his public goal of a podium, from the outside of the front row in third.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leads row two ahead of factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini and Martin.

The Pramac rider endured a dramatic session, losing the front at the tight Turn 11 on his first flying lap, then remounting only to crash again, this time spinning out after the rear let go through the fast Turn 18.

After sprinting back to the pits, Martin returned on his spare bike to take part in the final run and salvage a second row.

Aleix Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi also crashed during the 15-minute shootout.

Jack Miller and Alex Marquez reached Qualifying 2 after progressing through a star-studded Qualifying 1 - while the likes of Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo and defending winner Alex Rins were left deep on the grid.

Binder, currently second in the world championship, fell on his first flying lap while Quartararo tumbled on his last Q1 lap.

The four Hondas will start at the back of the grid as their miserable weekend continues.

The COTA Sprint race takes place this afternoon.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11 mins ago
Pedro Acosta ‘is the new name in the mix, good for the championship’
Pedro
Pedro
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales stuns the opposition with lap record, Jorge Martin crashes twice in Q2
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
‘I’m most curious about Marc Marquez’ - American legends talk up Ducati rider’s chances
Marc
Marc

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
KTM confirms wild-cards for Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaro
Dani
Dani
MotoGP
2 hours ago
Americas MotoGP at COTA: Qualifying and sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Felipe Massa’s judgement on Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Yamaha ‘further behind than we hoped’ as Quartararo, Rins struggle
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April