COTA: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Americas: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 80 2 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 59 (-21) 3 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 56 (-24) 4 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 54 (-26) 5 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 50 (-30) 6 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-31) 7 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 39 (-41) 8 ˅3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 36 (-44) 9 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 25 (-55) 10 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 22 (-58) 11 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 20 (-60) 12 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 (-61) 13 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 14 (-66) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 13 (-67) 15 ^5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 7 (-73) 16 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 7 (-73) 17 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-73) 18 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-75) 19 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-77) 20 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2 (-78)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie