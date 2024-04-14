COTA: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Americas Grand Prix race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|80
|2
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|59
|(-21)
|3
|^4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|56
|(-24)
|4
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|54
|(-26)
|5
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|50
|(-30)
|6
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|49
|(-31)
|7
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|39
|(-41)
|8
|˅3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|36
|(-44)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|25
|(-55)
|10
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-58)
|11
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|20
|(-60)
|12
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-61)
|13
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|14
|(-66)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|13
|(-67)
|15
|^5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|7
|(-73)
|16
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|(-73)
|17
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-73)
|18
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-75)
|19
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-77)
|20
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-78)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie