COTA: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Americas Grand Prix race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.

Americas: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)80 
2=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)59(-21)
3^4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)56(-24)
4^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*54(-26)
5˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)50(-30)
6˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)49(-31)
7^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)39(-41)
8˅3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)36(-44)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)25(-55)
10˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-58)
11^2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)20(-60)
12˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-61)
13˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)14(-66)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)13(-67)
15^5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)7(-73)
16=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)7(-73)
17˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-73)
18˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-75)
19˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-77)
20˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)2(-78)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

