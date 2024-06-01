Mugello Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Italian Sprint race at Mugello, round 7 of 21.

Jorge Martin,2024 Italian MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)155 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)128(-27)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)123(-32)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)94(-61)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)92(-63)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*90(-65)
7^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)79(-76)
8˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)77(-78)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)65(-90)
10^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)44(-111)
11˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)42(-113)
12=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-123)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)29(-126)
14=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)28(-127)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)27(-128)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)21(-134)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)13(-142)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-142)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)9(-146)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-147)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-148)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-148)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

