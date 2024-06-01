Mugello Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 155 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 128 (-27) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 123 (-32) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 94 (-61) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 92 (-63) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 90 (-65) 7 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 79 (-76) 8 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 77 (-78) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 65 (-90) 10 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 44 (-111) 11 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 42 (-113) 12 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 32 (-123) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 29 (-126) 14 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 28 (-127) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 27 (-128) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 21 (-134) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 13 (-142) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-142) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 9 (-146) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-147) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 (-148) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-148)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

