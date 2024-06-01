Mugello Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Italian Sprint race at Mugello, round 7 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|155
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|128
|(-27)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|123
|(-32)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|94
|(-61)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|92
|(-63)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|90
|(-65)
|7
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|79
|(-76)
|8
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|77
|(-78)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|65
|(-90)
|10
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|44
|(-111)
|11
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|42
|(-113)
|12
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-123)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|29
|(-126)
|14
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|28
|(-127)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|27
|(-128)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|21
|(-134)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|13
|(-142)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-142)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-146)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-147)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-148)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-148)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie