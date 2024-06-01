2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
TIMES TO FOLLOW
|2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia holds off Marc Marquez for victory in the 2024 Italian MotoGP Sprint race, while title leader Jorge Martin crashes out.
Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not the Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.
That means he will drop to fifth on the grid, moving Vinales to second behind Martin and Marc Marquez onto the front row.
Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
An official post-race test will be held at Mugello on Monday.