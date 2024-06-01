TIMES TO FOLLOW

2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia holds off Marc Marquez for victory in the 2024 Italian MotoGP Sprint race, while title leader Jorge Martin crashes out.

Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not the Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.

That means he will drop to fifth on the grid, moving Vinales to second behind Martin and Marc Marquez onto the front row.

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

An official post-race test will be held at Mugello on Monday.