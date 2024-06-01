2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP

TIMES TO FOLLOW

2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)
 Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
 Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
 Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia holds off Marc Marquez for victory in the 2024 Italian MotoGP Sprint race, while title leader Jorge Martin crashes out.

Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not the Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.

That means he will drop to fifth on the grid, moving Vinales to second behind Martin and Marc Marquez onto the front row.

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

An official post-race test will be held at Mugello on Monday.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
3m ago
2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
RR
19m ago
Isle of Man TT: Supersport Race 1 - LIVE UPDATES!
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
29m ago
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Sprint Race LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia at the Italian Grand prix, MotoGP, Mugello, 2024
Francesco Bagnaia at the Italian Grand prix, MotoGP, Mugello, 2024
© Gold & Goose
Moto2
News
34m ago
2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results
Joe Roberts, pole, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, june 1 2024
Joe Roberts, pole, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, june 1 2024
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
News
1h ago
2024 Italian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results
David Alonoso, pole position, Mugello, Italian Moto3, 1 june 2024
David Alonoso, pole position, Mugello, Italian Moto3, 1 june 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Eddie Jordan warns Carlos Sainz against one key option for 2025 F1 car
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Official: Pedro Acosta joins Red Bull KTM for 2025 MotoGP season
Pedro Acosta resigns for KTM
Pedro Acosta resigns for KTM
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Italian MotoGP: Jorge Martin bounces back for Mugello pole with record lap
Jorge Martin, Pole position, Mugello for the Italian GP, June 2024
Jorge Martin, Pole position, Mugello for the Italian GP, June 2024
© Gold & Goose