A fifth GP25 introduced for Marc Marquez? Ducati’s intriguing hint…

The idea of a fifth Ducati GP25 next season could solve Marc Marquez’s future, and the manufacturer’s rider conundrum.

Ducati give two factory-spec bikes to Pramac, in addition to their own official team, and are likely to continue this way next year.

But Marquez has warned that Pramac “are not an option” for him, if Ducati overlook him in favour of Jorge Martin for a bike in the official team.

At the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli was questioned about introducing a fifth GP25 next season to appease all of their high-profile riders’ demands.

“We want to concentrate on this weekend, we don’t know this,” he first responded.

“We don’t know yet, honestly speaking.”

So have Ducati definitely ruled out introducing an extra factory-spec bike?

“At this moment, it is not on the table, this kind of option,” Grassilli said.

At this moment?

Does that mean Ducati are open-minded to changing their plans?

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Martin are both hoping to wear red in Enea Bastianini’s place in 2025.

Italian media reported, ahead of the Mugello round, that Ducati planned to promote Martin, and give Marquez a factory-spec bike at Pramac.

Marquez made his feelings clear on this suggestion when he ruled out moving to Pramac.

Ducati do not plan to confirm their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up this weekend - perhaps, now, they need additional time to rethink.

Gresini and VR46 currently run year-old Desmosedicis. Marquez has established himself this season as the fastest rider on a GP23 - but he wants equal treatment to Ducati’s star man Pecco Bagnaia next year.

Giving Marquez a fifth GP25 to stay within Gresini would perhaps solve Ducati’s issues.

Their lack of clarity on bringing in an extra factory bike in 2025 has created a new possible option for Marquez.