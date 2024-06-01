Official: Pedro Acosta joins Red Bull KTM for 2025 MotoGP season

MotoGP rookie star Pedro Acosta has signed a new ‘multi-year’ deal that will see the young Spaniard back in orange at the Red Bull KTM team for 2025.

Acosta, twice a world champion during just three seasons in the junior grand prix classes, has taken MotoGP by storm at the sister GASGAS Tech3 squad this season.

The 20-year-old starts this weekend’s Italian MotoGP sixth in the world championship, as the top RC16 rider, with podiums in Portimao and COTA.

As expected, Acosta will now move to the factory KTM team for 2025.

“It was important to me to keep pushing with KTM, and to see the whole project and the story until now and how we have grown in racing," Acosta said.

“So, it’s nice to carry on for the future: getting in orange is like coming back home.

“The way they are pushing and improving in the last couple of years is what is also pushing me to stay for the next couple of years.”

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer added: “It gives us great pleasure to announce this news.

"We are as excited as everyone else when Pedro shows his speed and personality on the track, and it looks like this boy is winning a lot of new fans all around the globe.

“From the first days in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup we could see he was a special rider. Somebody that does things differently, and with the strongest mentality to make his own way. It makes him unique in this MotoGP world.

“It gives us a lot of energy and power to make this journey with him through our teams and our motorcycles. I also want to give a mention to our KTM GP Academy and the work of people like Aki Ajo with Pedro.

“It is super-cool that we will be together for a few more years. He has a very big future in MotoGP and we really look forward to the next chapter of his career with us.”

Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti hailed Acosta as a 'generational talent'.

“In racing you can never stand still or slow down and Pedro’s story is a rare one," he said. "We can almost call him a generational talent because of what he has achieved so far.

"It’s clear he is one of the hottest names in MotoGP now and for 2025 it will be interesting to see and work with him in a closer way.

"The standard is super-high in this sport now for many things: the bikes, the tires, the equipment and the teams. So, to standout so quickly means something quite special.

"I think we also have to give credit to his current [GASGAS Tech3] team in the pitbox next door for giving Pedro the platform to show what he can do.”

With current Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder already signed until 2026, Acosta should slot in alongside the South African, at the expense of Jack Miller.

Miller has said he is open to swapping places with Acosta and riding for Tech3, which also has factory-spec RC16s.

But with Ducati tipped to pick Jorge Martin as Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 factory team-mate, speculation has been swirling that Marc Marquez may be considering KTM…