Starting grid for Italian MotoGP after Pecco Bagnaia's grid penalty
This is how the race will begin at Mugello.
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's Italian MotoGP.
|Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|24
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|25
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
Francesco Bagnaia qualified in second but must face a three-place grid penalty on Sunday in the grand prix, for obstructing Alex Marquez in Friday Practice.
Pramac's Jorge Martin, the championship leader, has a big chance to extend his lead from pole position.
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini are the three riders who start one position higher due to Bagnaia's penalty.
It means the three key championship contenders are all immediately fighting at the front.
Pramac's Franco Morbidelli is notable in seventh.
Luca Marini's Honda nightmare continues. He's at the back of the grid.