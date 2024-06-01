Starting grid for Italian MotoGP after Pecco Bagnaia's grid penalty

This is how the race will begin at Mugello.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's Italian MotoGP.

Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
2Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
3Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
4Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
5Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
7Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
8Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
9Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
10Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
11Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
13Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
14Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
16Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
18Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
19Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
20Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
21Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
22Pol EspargaroSPA
KTM Test Rider (RC16)
23Lorenzo SavadoriITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
24Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
25Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)

Francesco Bagnaia qualified in second but must face a three-place grid penalty on Sunday in the grand prix, for obstructing Alex Marquez in Friday Practice.

Pramac's Jorge Martin, the championship leader, has a big chance to extend his lead from pole position.

Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini are the three riders who start one position higher due to Bagnaia's penalty.

It means the three key championship contenders are all immediately fighting at the front.

Pramac's Franco Morbidelli is notable in seventh.

Luca Marini's Honda nightmare continues. He's at the back of the grid.

