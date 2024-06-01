Starting grid for Italian MotoGP after Pecco Bagnaia's grid penalty

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's Italian MotoGP.

Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 20 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 22 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 24 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 25 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V)

Francesco Bagnaia qualified in second but must face a three-place grid penalty on Sunday in the grand prix, for obstructing Alex Marquez in Friday Practice.

Pramac's Jorge Martin, the championship leader, has a big chance to extend his lead from pole position.

Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini are the three riders who start one position higher due to Bagnaia's penalty.

It means the three key championship contenders are all immediately fighting at the front.

Pramac's Franco Morbidelli is notable in seventh.

Luca Marini's Honda nightmare continues. He's at the back of the grid.