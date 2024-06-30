New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Marc Marquez penalty

Updated after Marc Marquez's 16-second post-race time penalty for low tyre pressure, which dropped the Gresini rider from 4th to 10th in the Dutch Grand Prix...

Dutch: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 200 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 190 (-10) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 142 (-58) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 136 (-64) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 118 (-82) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 101 (-99) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 99 (-101) 8 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 92 (-108) 9 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 82 (-118) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 62 (-138) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 45 (-155) 12 ^2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 40 (-160) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 39 (-161) 14 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 39 (-161) 15 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-168) 16 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 32 (-168) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 (-185) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-187) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 (-188) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-192) 21 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-192) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-193)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

