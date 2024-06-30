New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Marc Marquez penalty
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix race at Assen, round 8 of 20.
Updated after Marc Marquez's 16-second post-race time penalty for low tyre pressure, which dropped the Gresini rider from 4th to 10th in the Dutch Grand Prix...
Dutch: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|200
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|190
|(-10)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|142
|(-58)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|136
|(-64)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|118
|(-82)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|101
|(-99)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|99
|(-101)
|8
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|92
|(-108)
|9
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|82
|(-118)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|62
|(-138)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|45
|(-155)
|12
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|40
|(-160)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|39
|(-161)
|14
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|39
|(-161)
|15
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-168)
|16
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|32
|(-168)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|(-185)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-187)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-188)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-192)
|21
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-192)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-193)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie