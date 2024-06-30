New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Marc Marquez penalty

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix race at Assen, round 8 of 20.

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Updated after Marc Marquez's 16-second post-race time penalty for low tyre pressure, which dropped the Gresini rider from 4th to 10th in the Dutch Grand Prix...

Dutch: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)200 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)190(-10)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)142(-58)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)136(-64)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)118(-82)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*101(-99)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)99(-101)
8^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)92(-108)
9˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)82(-118)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)62(-138)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)45(-155)
12^2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)40(-160)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)39(-161)
14˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)39(-161)
15^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-168)
16˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)32(-168)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)15(-185)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-187)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)12(-188)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-192)
21=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-192)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-193)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

