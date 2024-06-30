Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia untouchable as he completes Assen double

Francesco Bagnaia wins in emphatic fashion again ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin.

Francesco Bagnaia, as he did in the sprint, made the perfect start as he led into turn one while Alex Rins suffered a huge highside.

Despite starting fifth, Jorge Martin wasted no time in getting back into his original grid slot, as he overtook Maverick Vinales for P2 on the opening lap.

Just behind the series leader, Vinales then lost another place to a Ducati as Marc Marquez  swept through on lap two at turn five.

On lap three Bagnaia set the fastest lap of the race before Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio went even quicker.

At the start of lap 4 Marco Bezzecchi crashed at turn five before managing to remount his GP23 bike.

Another fastest lap was pumped in by Martin as he took two tenths out of Bagnaia’s lead.

However, the sprint winner responded in emphatic fashion, gaining three tenths over Martin on lap 5.

Matching the pace of Bagnaia and Martin, Di Giannantonio made light work of Vinales before taking over P3 from Marc Marquez.

Showing late race pace once again, Enea Bastianini caught the four-rider battle for third, which was still led by Di Giannantonio with 11 laps to go.

Directly behind Pedro Acosta in seventh, Bastianini had a front row seat of the rookier having several close moments on lap 16.

With rain threatening the final few laps, Bastianini continued his charge at turn one as he nudged Marc Marquez wide to gain P4.

Marquez was pushed off the track which allowed Di Giannantonio to make a pass, but the Gresini rider responded with a tough move at turn six.

Bastianini then got through on Vinales before slowly pulling away, while a mistake on the final lap from the Aprilia rider gave P4 to Marc Marquez.

Bastianini’s team-mate Bagnaia came across the line to win by over three seconds from Martin.

