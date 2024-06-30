2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results after Marc Marquez penalty

Updated after a 16-second post-race penalty given to Marc Marquez for failing to meet the minimum front tyre pressure for 60% of the grand prix.

The penalty drops the Gresini Ducati rider from 4th to 11th...

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 40m 7.214s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +3.676s 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +7.073s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +8.299s 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +8.258s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.005s 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +21.095s 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +22.368s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +23.413s 10 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +23.868s 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +24.004s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.057s 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +42.767s 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +42.871s 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +44.429s 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +46.246s 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +70.937s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia overwhems title leader Jorge Martin to celebrate his third Dutch MotoGP victory in a row and tie with Casey Stoner on 23 Ducati wins.

Having reduced Martin’s title lead to 15 points with victory from pole in the Saturday Sprint, Bagnaia again threatened to dominate after snatching the early grand prix lead.

But Martin swiftly overcame his grid penalty to reach second by the end of the opening lap, then exchanged fastest laps with Bagnaia as they pulled clear of Marc Marquez.

Martin pulled Bagnaia’s lead back under one-second on several occasions, but the factory Ducati star’s superior pace finally proved overwhelming.

Bagnaia’s lead reached 1.5s with 12 laps to go and he escaped to a final victory margin of 3.7s.

The battle for the final podium place was more intense with warm-up leader Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint rostrum finisher Maverick Vinales and rookie star Pedro Acosta soon queuing up behind Marc Marquez.

Marquez appeared to wave di Giannantonio past on lap 8, perhaps fearing he was in danger of being below the minimum tyre pressure if he didn’t follow.

Either way, the Gresini rider tucked straight back in behind di Giannantonio with a typically late-charging Enea Bastianini making it a five-rider rostrum battle.

The group remained static until Diggia suddenly ran wide. The resulting reshuffle saw Vinales at the head of the group in third, while Bastianini eased Marquez wide at Turn 1.

Bastianini was soon hounding his future Tech3 team-mate Vinales, making his podium pass at Turn 1 with 4 laps to go.

Vinales ran wide at the penultimate corner, handing fourth to Marquez... then received a one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, dropping him behind di Giannantonio for sixth.

There was also late misery for Acosta, who crashed out of seventh on the final lap.

The longer distance saw most riders switch from the soft rear tyre option preferred in the Sprint to the medium rear.

But the cooler temperature saw some, including Martin, drop from the hard to medium front while Acosta made good early progress with the soft rear tyre.

Alex Rins suffered a big highside after running wide at Turn 1 of the race.

Last year’s runner-up Marco Bezzecchi slid off on lap 4, with Joan Mir joining the DNF list on lap 7.

Miguel Oliveira received a long lap penalty for track limits, then had to do it again after messing it up.

Martin’s three-place grid penalty, for “riding slowly and disturbing another rider #25 [Raul Fernandez]" during Qualifying 2, meant the title leader dropped to fifth on the grid.

That created a revised front row of Bagnaia, Vinales and Alex Marquez.

Meanwhile, the withdraw of fourth place qualifier Aleix Espargaro due to yesterday’s hand injury meant di Giannantonio was promoted to the front of row two.

Marc Marquez, who crashed on lap 2 of the Sprint, lined-up in sixth.

Aprilia wild-card Lorenzo Savadori also missed the race, due to back injuries in the Sprint.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

The German MotoGP at Sachsenring, the final event before the summer break, starts on Friday.