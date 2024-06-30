Yamaha boss delivers major update on Alex Rins’ future

Alex Rins' current Yamaha contract is set to expire this year

Alex Rins, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Yamaha and Alex Rins say they are closing in on a new contract to remain together.

The addition of Pramac as a satellite team for 2025 and beyond is an exciting step in Yamaha’s growth, back to what they hope will the domination of MotoGP that they once enjoyed.

But it means they have three vacant bikes for next year - the teammate of Fabio Quartararo in the factory team, plus the two Pramac riders.

Rins’ contract is expiring this year but, at Assen this weekend, he could be tied down again.

“We are very close,” Rins told Sky Italia at the Dutch MotoGP.

Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis told Sky: “We have the intention of renewing with Alex.

“We are talking, we had a meeting this morning and we will have another this evening.

“It's an important moment, but we absolutely have the desire to renew for another two years. We'll see if we can do it."

Rins joined Yamaha this season after a year at LCR Honda, where he won the Grand Prix of the Americas but also suffered a badly broken leg.

His best result in a grand prix this season for Yamaha has been P13 twice, in Portugal and Spain.

But, with optimism now surrounding the struggling Japanese brand again, Rins has been quick to enter talks to secure his place on the ‘25 grid.

