Brad Binder: Sprint race progress halted as front tyre “pressure was cooking”

Brad Binder made a brilliant start from the third row as he slipped into sixth place on lap one of the Dutch MotoGP sprint at Assen.

The factory KTM rider remained in the hunt for the top five until the end of the race.

However, Binder struggled to make any move on the Ducatis around him as his front tyre pressure was beginning to hinder him.

Binder said: “I had a great start and managed to get past most of the riders ahead of me. After that I had to settle in and find out where I was strong and where I could try and improve.

“As the laps went on I felt like I made some improvements in some areas, but I felt a little bit on the limit.

“When I tried to make a move I was really struggling with the front more than I would like.

“I think it’s quite normal because I did the whole race behind somebody and the pressure was cooking. Hopefully in the race I can get some cool air.”

Embroiled in a battle for the final place in the top ten, Jack Miller eventually finished the sprint race 13th.

Miller was again bettered by KTM rookie Pedro Acosta, while Marco Bezzecchi and Miguel Oliveira also got the better of him.

Speaking about the battle, Miller added: “Decent battle there with the likes of Bez, Pedro and Miguel.

“I was missing just a little bit. I started coming good five laps in and put some decent laps in.

“Felt like I was clawing at the back of those guys, but with four to go they were still able to run a really hot pace and I kind of hit the limit.

“I had some moments on the front-end and have been struggling with the balance. I've been struggling a bit with stability, especially on the back straight at turn 12.”