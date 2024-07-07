Sachsenring: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after three penalties

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's German Grand Prix race at Sachsenring, round 9 of 21.

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 German MotoGP

Updated following  post-race time penalties for Augusto Fernandez (14th), Johann Zarco (17th) and Stefan Bradl (18th), who failed to meet the minimum tyre pressure in Sunday’s German MotoGP.

Luca Marini thus scores his first point as a Repsol Honda rider...

German: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)222 
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)212(-10)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)166(-56)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)155(-67)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)125(-97)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*110(-112)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)108(-114)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)92(-130)
9=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)82(-140)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)79(-143)
11^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)55(-167)
12˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)53(-169)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)51(-171)
14=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)46(-176)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)44(-178)
16=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)35(-187)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)15(-207)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-209)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)12(-210)
20^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)10(-212)
21˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-214)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-215)
23NALuca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-221)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

