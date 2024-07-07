Sachsenring: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after three penalties
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's German Grand Prix race at Sachsenring, round 9 of 21.
Updated following post-race time penalties for Augusto Fernandez (14th), Johann Zarco (17th) and Stefan Bradl (18th), who failed to meet the minimum tyre pressure in Sunday’s German MotoGP.
Luca Marini thus scores his first point as a Repsol Honda rider...
German: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|222
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|212
|(-10)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|166
|(-56)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|155
|(-67)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|125
|(-97)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|110
|(-112)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|108
|(-114)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|92
|(-130)
|9
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|82
|(-140)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|79
|(-143)
|11
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|55
|(-167)
|12
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|53
|(-169)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|51
|(-171)
|14
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|46
|(-176)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|44
|(-178)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|35
|(-187)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|(-207)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-209)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-210)
|20
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|10
|(-212)
|21
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-214)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-215)
|23
|NA
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-221)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie