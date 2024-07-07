Sachsenring: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after three penalties

Updated following post-race time penalties for Augusto Fernandez (14th), Johann Zarco (17th) and Stefan Bradl (18th), who failed to meet the minimum tyre pressure in Sunday’s German MotoGP.

Luca Marini thus scores his first point as a Repsol Honda rider...

German: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 222 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 212 (-10) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 166 (-56) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 155 (-67) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 125 (-97) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 110 (-112) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 108 (-114) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 92 (-130) 9 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 82 (-140) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 79 (-143) 11 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 55 (-167) 12 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 53 (-169) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 51 (-171) 14 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 46 (-176) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 44 (-178) 16 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 35 (-187) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 (-207) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-209) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 (-210) 20 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 10 (-212) 21 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-214) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-215) 23 NA Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-221)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

