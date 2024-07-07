German MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia wins after huge blunder from Jorge Martin

Making the perfect launch from pole, Jorge Martin swept into turn one ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Francesco Bagnaia.

An aggressive move came from Bagnaia at the final corner of lap one as he took second away from Oliveira.

Bagnaia then replicated his move on lap two as he swooped through on Martin to take the lead.

Franco Morbidelli joined the part as he moved into third on lap two before getting close to Martin for second.

Building momentum after a few laps behind Bagnaia, Martin made a stunning move on Bagnaia at turn one on lap seven to regain the lead.

A big mistake came from Maverick Vinales on lap seven as he went through the gravel at turn seven.

Bagnaia’s day got tougher on lap eight as Morbidelli made it a Pramac 1-2 when he slipped through under braking at turn one.

On lap 16 big changes took place as Bagnaia regained second place off Morbidelli.

Further back, Marc Marquez was continuing his impressive comeback as he got through on Oliveira for fifth spot.

Frustrated behind Morbidelli, Marc Marquez saw an opening on lap 22 when the Italian ran wide.

However, Morbidelli came back onto the racing line and collided with Marquez as the eight-time world champion nearly suffered another highside.

Marc Marquez regrouped and with five laps to go he went through at the final corner.

Marquez then immediately caught his brother Alex before making a move into the penultimate corner.

But that didn’t knock Alex off the podium as huge drama unfolded at the front when Martin crashed on the penultimate lap at turn one, handing victory to Bagnaia.