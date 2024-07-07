2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results after three penalties

Race results from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, Miguel Oliveira, 2024 German MotoGP
Updated race results after Augusto Fernandez (14th), Johann Zarco (17th) and Stefan Bradl (18th) all receive 16-second post-race time penalties for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure in Sunday’s German MotoGP.

The reshuffle means Luca Marini scores his first point as a Repsol Honda rider...

2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)40m 40.063s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+3.804s
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+4.334s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+5.317s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+5.557s
6Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+10.481s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+14.746s
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+14.930s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+15.084s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+16.384s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.235s
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+18.865s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+25.425s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+25.817s
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+25.854s
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+41.495s
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+41.952s
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+43.145s
19Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+50.115s
20Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+59.047s
 Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin has lost the MotoGP title advantage after crashing out of the lead of the German Grand Prix on the penultimate lap.

Martin’s shock error not only handed victory and the world championship lead to Francesco Bagnaia but meant both Marquez brothers finished on the podium.

Although Marc's unbeaten Sunday Sachsenring run ended, he bravely fought from 13th to 2nd with Gresini team-mate Alex finishing in his wheeltracks.

Unlike on Saturday, Martin held onto pole at Turn 1, despite some resistance from Miguel Oliveira, who had celebrated the Trackhouse team’s first Sprint podium with second on Saturday.

But reigning champion Bagnaia, who rued a tyre-saving approach after taking the early lead in the Sprint, came out swinging on Sunday. The factory Ducati star attacked Oliveira and Martin at the final corner on successive laps to put the #1 into P1 by lap 3 of 30.

Martin, who beat Bagnaia by just 0.064s a year ago, clung to second - despite some probing moves by flying team-mate Franco Morbidelli - until launching back under Bagnaia at Turn 1 on lap 7.

The Spaniard promptly put the hammer down, while worse was to follow for Bagnaia when Morbidelli replicated Martin’s move to demote the reigning champion to third.

But Bagnaia wasn’t done, breaking back into the 1m 20s as the second half of the race began and sweeping past Morbidelli.

With Martin 1.2s clear, the reason for Bagnaia’s urgency was clear. Bagnaia chipped that down to half-a-second with 10 laps to go but couldn’t quite get within striking distance…

However, the constant pressure appeared to pay off when Martin sensationally lost the front at the slow Turn 1 on the penultimate lap and slid into the gravel.

The fight for the final podium place was a Morbidelli vs Alex Marquez vs Marc Marquez vs Enea Bastianini affair. The #21 kept the Gresinis at bay until 13 laps to go when Alex eased alongside at the bottom of the Waterfall plunge.

Nursing injuries to his left hand and ribs, 11-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez - who hadn’t been beaten in a German Grand Prix since the 125cc class in 2009 - had converted his lowly 13th on the grid into sixth by the middle stages.

The #93 then survived a scare when Morbidelli ran wide at Turn 1 then cut back across the nose of the blue bike as he recovered, the contact sending Marquez out of the seat, breaking his screen and deploying his airbag.

Marquez took fourth from Morbidelli at the final turn with five laps to go, by which time younger brother Alex was 1.8s clear in third.

Soon eating into that advantage, Marc looked set to awkwardly knock Alex from the rostrum until Martin’s error suddenly meant they became the first brothers to stand on the premier-class podium since the Aokis in 1997.

Bastianini produced his usual late charge for fourth, ahead of Morbidelli, with Oliveira best of the rest behind the all-Ducati top five (top six if Martin has stayed on).

Rookie Acosta’s final chance to beat Marquez’s youngest MotoGP race winner record officially ended with seventh place for GASGAS Tech3, having spent the closing laps locked in battle with fellow RC16 rider Brad Binder.

Fabio Quartararo took top Yamaha honours in his 100th MotoGP race with a lonely 11th.

After losing out on sixth to Marc Marquez in a Sprint photo finish, Maverick Vinales - also carrying aches and pains from a big highside - ran through the gravel while holding sixth place today and eventually finished 12th.

Takaaki Nakagami was the leading Honda in 15th, denying Repsol Honda's Luca Marini of his first point of the year by 0.037s.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro missed the race due to his Assen hand injury.

Sunday’s conditions were not only cooler than the Sprint but all riders picked the medium rather than soft rear tyre for the 30-lap distance (while keeping the hard front).

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

The MotoGP summer break now begins, running until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 2-4.

