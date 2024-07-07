Remy Gardner admits “I chickened out a bit” on first lap of sprint

Remy Gardner fought hard during the German MotoGP sprint race, finishing just ahead of Joan Mir and Pedro Acosta.

Gardner’s progress at the start was immediate as he moved ahead of Mir and fellow Honda rider Johann Zarco.

However, the WorldSBK rider, who is stepping in for the injured Alex Rins this weekend, admitted he ‘chickened out’ which caused him to lose positions.

Gardner said: “I had a really good start, like I made up for one row on the grid, but when I went unto the first corner… I didn't brake too late. I chickened out a bit, to be honest, and Joan Mir and Johann Zarco got past me again.

“I was trying to get back around, trying in Turn 5, but I couldn't manage it, and then Stefan Bradl got by me.

“I was missing some explosiveness on the first five laps to make those good lap times because after that I was managing it, but they had already made a bit of a gap.

“For sure, I learned a lot in that Sprint race, I got some data, and tomorrow I will come back with a different head, and it will be a different story then.”

It was also a difficult race for team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who could only manage 13th.

Sachsenring remains the scene of Quartararo’s last MotoGP victory in 2022, but the French rider was not surprised by his struggles.

Quartararo said: “We tried a lot of things on the electronics. During the Sprint race I was behind a group, and I could see where we need to improve.

“Unfortunately, we can't seem to find a quick fix for this to make the next step, but we are trying to improve it this weekend. At this track, I expected it would be difficult.”

