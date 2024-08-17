Austria Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 of 21.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)250 
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)250(0)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)198(-52)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)179(-71)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)130(-120)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*122(-128)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)117(-133)
8^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)106(-144)
9˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)104(-146)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)92(-158)
11^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)65(-185)
12˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)63(-187)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)51(-199)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)49(-201)
15^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)47(-203)
16˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-204)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)15(-235)
18=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)14(-236)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-237)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)11(-239)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-242)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-243)
23NAPol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1(-249)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-249)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

