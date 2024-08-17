Austria Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 of 21.
|Red Bull Ring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|250
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|250
|(0)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|198
|(-52)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|179
|(-71)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|130
|(-120)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|122
|(-128)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|117
|(-133)
|8
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|106
|(-144)
|9
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-146)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|92
|(-158)
|11
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|65
|(-185)
|12
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|63
|(-187)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|51
|(-199)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|49
|(-201)
|15
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|47
|(-203)
|16
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-204)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|(-235)
|18
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-236)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-237)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|11
|(-239)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-242)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-243)
|23
|NA
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1
|(-249)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-249)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie