Austria Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Red Bull Ring Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 250 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 250 (0) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 198 (-52) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 179 (-71) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 130 (-120) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 122 (-128) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 117 (-133) 8 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 106 (-144) 9 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 104 (-146) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 92 (-158) 11 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 65 (-185) 12 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 63 (-187) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 51 (-199) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 49 (-201) 15 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 47 (-203) 16 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-204) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 (-235) 18 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 (-236) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-237) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 11 (-239) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-242) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-243) 23 NA Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1 (-249) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-249)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

