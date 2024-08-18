Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|275
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|270
|(-5)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|214
|(-61)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|192
|(-83)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|139
|(-136)
|6
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|128
|(-147)
|7
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|125
|(-150)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|113
|(-162)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-171)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|98
|(-177)
|11
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|73
|(-202)
|12
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|73
|(-202)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|55
|(-220)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|49
|(-226)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|47
|(-228)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-229)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-259)
|18
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-261)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-262)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-262)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-267)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-268)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|(-269)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-274)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie