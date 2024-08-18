Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Austrian: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 275 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 270 (-5) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 214 (-61) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 192 (-83) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 139 (-136) 6 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 128 (-147) 7 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 125 (-150) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 113 (-162) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 104 (-171) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 98 (-177) 11 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 73 (-202) 12 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 73 (-202) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 55 (-220) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 49 (-226) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 47 (-228) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-229) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-259) 18 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 (-261) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-262) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 13 (-262) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-267) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-268) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 (-269) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-274)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

