Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 of 21.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Austrian: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)275 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)270(-5)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)214(-61)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)192(-83)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-136)
6^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)128(-147)
7˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*125(-150)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)113(-162)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)104(-171)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)98(-177)
11^1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)73(-202)
12˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)73(-202)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)55(-220)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)49(-226)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)47(-228)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-229)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)16(-259)
18=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)14(-261)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-262)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)13(-262)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-267)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-268)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)6(-269)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-274)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
19m ago
Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Race Report
28m ago
Pecco Bagnaia storms to Austrian MotoGP win to claim championship lead
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Results
34m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring as it happened
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian…
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Scenario tipped where Max Verstappen would lose the F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin long lap penalty: ‘They need to review this rule’
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Quartararo explains Yamaha Austrian MotoGP struggles: “We don't have this extra grip”
Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose