2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results

Race results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)42m 11.173s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+3.232s
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+7.357s
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+13.836s
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.620s
6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+21.206s
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+24.322s
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+27.677s
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+28.829s
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+30.268s
11Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+30.526s
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+30.702s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+33.736s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+36.310s
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+36.522s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+37.571s
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+40.432s
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+43.788s
19Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+44.134s
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+44.576s
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+54.126s
22Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+54.923s
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF
 Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia dominates the Austrian MotoGP to claim his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, ahead of title rival Jorge Martin.

Ducati also claimed a perfect podium sweep for the eighth grand prix in succession, with Enea Bastianini completing the rostrum in third.

Equal on points after the reigning champion’s Sprint win, Bagnaia now breaks 5 point clear of Martin in the world championship.

Front row starter Marc Marquez, who crashed from second place in the Saturday Sprint, saw his victory hopes end at Turn 1.

Unable to engage his front ride-height device on the grid, Marquez was swamped at the start, then tangled with Franco Morbidelli in the braking zone, sending both wide.

Marquez rejoined 13th, the Gresini rider eventually salvaging fourth place at the chequered flag as he matched the late race pace of the leaders - but Bastianini ahead was long gone.

The FIM Stewards ruled ‘no further action’ for the Turn 1 incident.

Pole qualifier Martin took the holeshot in hot and sunny conditions ahead of Bagnaia, albeit with forecasts warning of mid-race rain.

Bastianini made big progress at the start, rising from seventh to third behind team-mate Bagnaia.

The top three gradually pulled away from the field but Bastianini began losing touch after 10 of 28 laps and remained in a lonely third.

After his initial attempts to regain the lead were rebuffed, Martin shadowed his opponent until the halfway mark, when Bagnaia put the hammer down.

Behind Bastianini, Brad Binder - another fast starter - finished as the top KTM with fifth in their home race, losing out to Marquez with ten laps to go.

Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller crashed from sixth at the chicane just before the middle stages, having survived light contact from Marquez a lap earlier.

The lone VR46 machine of Marco Bezzecchi was sixth.

After Saturday’s podium heroics, Aleix Espargaro lost out on seventh place to team-mate Maverick Vinales, then Morbidelli for eighth.

Alex Marquez completed the top ten ahead of KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro. 

GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta was a distant 13th.

While dark clouds gathered as the race went on, the rain stayed away.

After the soft rear was picked by the frontrunners in the Sprint, all riders chose medium compound tyres front and rear for the Grand Prix.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) were all making wild-card appearances this weekend and trying new prototype parts for the future.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and was ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

The next MotoGP event, in Aragon, starts at the end of this month.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14m ago
Explained: What went wrong for Marc Marquez on Austrian MotoGP start line
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
34m ago
Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Race Report
43m ago
Pecco Bagnaia storms to Austrian MotoGP win to claim championship lead
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Results
49m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring as it happened
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
3h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Scenario tipped where Max Verstappen would lose the F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin long lap penalty: ‘They need to review this rule’
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP