2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 42m 11.173s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +3.232s 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +7.357s 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +13.836s 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +18.620s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +21.206s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +24.322s 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +27.677s 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +28.829s 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +30.268s 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +30.526s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +30.702s 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +33.736s 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +36.310s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +36.522s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +37.571s 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +40.432s 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +43.788s 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +44.134s 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +44.576s 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +54.126s 22 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +54.923s Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) DNF Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia dominates the Austrian MotoGP to claim his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, ahead of title rival Jorge Martin.

Ducati also claimed a perfect podium sweep for the eighth grand prix in succession, with Enea Bastianini completing the rostrum in third.

Equal on points after the reigning champion’s Sprint win, Bagnaia now breaks 5 point clear of Martin in the world championship.

Front row starter Marc Marquez, who crashed from second place in the Saturday Sprint, saw his victory hopes end at Turn 1.

Unable to engage his front ride-height device on the grid, Marquez was swamped at the start, then tangled with Franco Morbidelli in the braking zone, sending both wide.

Marquez rejoined 13th, the Gresini rider eventually salvaging fourth place at the chequered flag as he matched the late race pace of the leaders - but Bastianini ahead was long gone.

The FIM Stewards ruled ‘no further action’ for the Turn 1 incident.

Pole qualifier Martin took the holeshot in hot and sunny conditions ahead of Bagnaia, albeit with forecasts warning of mid-race rain.

Bastianini made big progress at the start, rising from seventh to third behind team-mate Bagnaia.

The top three gradually pulled away from the field but Bastianini began losing touch after 10 of 28 laps and remained in a lonely third.

After his initial attempts to regain the lead were rebuffed, Martin shadowed his opponent until the halfway mark, when Bagnaia put the hammer down.

Behind Bastianini, Brad Binder - another fast starter - finished as the top KTM with fifth in their home race, losing out to Marquez with ten laps to go.

Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller crashed from sixth at the chicane just before the middle stages, having survived light contact from Marquez a lap earlier.

The lone VR46 machine of Marco Bezzecchi was sixth.

After Saturday’s podium heroics, Aleix Espargaro lost out on seventh place to team-mate Maverick Vinales, then Morbidelli for eighth.

Alex Marquez completed the top ten ahead of KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro.

GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta was a distant 13th.

While dark clouds gathered as the race went on, the rain stayed away.

After the soft rear was picked by the frontrunners in the Sprint, all riders chose medium compound tyres front and rear for the Grand Prix.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) were all making wild-card appearances this weekend and trying new prototype parts for the future.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and was ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

The next MotoGP event, in Aragon, starts at the end of this month.