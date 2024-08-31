Aragon Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Aragon Sprint race at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|279
|2
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|276
|(-3)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|217
|(-62)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|204
|(-75)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|139
|(-140)
|6
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|132
|(-147)
|7
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|132
|(-147)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|113
|(-166)
|9
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-175)
|10
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-175)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|73
|(-206)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|73
|(-206)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|60
|(-219)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|51
|(-228)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|47
|(-232)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-233)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-263)
|18
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-265)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-266)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-266)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-271)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-272)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|(-273)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-278)
* Rookie
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
