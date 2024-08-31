Aragon Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

MotorLand Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 279 2 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 276 (-3) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 217 (-62) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 204 (-75) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 139 (-140) 6 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 132 (-147) 7 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 132 (-147) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 113 (-166) 9 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 104 (-175) 10 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 104 (-175) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 73 (-206) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 73 (-206) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 60 (-219) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 51 (-228) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 47 (-232) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-233) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-263) 18 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 (-265) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-266) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 13 (-266) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-271) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-272) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 (-273) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-278)

* Rookie

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

