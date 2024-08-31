Aragon Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Aragon Sprint race at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 of 20.

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)279 
2˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)276(-3)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)217(-62)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)204(-75)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-140)
6^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*132(-147)
7˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)132(-147)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)113(-166)
9^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)104(-175)
10˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)104(-175)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)73(-206)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)73(-206)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)60(-219)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)51(-228)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)47(-232)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-233)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)16(-263)
18=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)14(-265)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-266)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)13(-266)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-271)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-272)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)6(-273)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-278)

* Rookie

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

 

