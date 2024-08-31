Jorge Martin identifies areas where Marc Marquez is “much faster” at Aragon MotoGP

A second place for Jorge Martin in the MotoGP Aragon Sprint was his fifth in succession, as he watched Marc Marquez stretch off into the distance.

The fifth second place in a row for Martin is a sign of his consistency in recent rounds, which has led him back to the top of the World Championship. It was also one that had to be recovered, as he explained.

“It was a fantastic race,” Martin told the international TV feed on the podium. “After the crash in qualifying, it was difficult to regain the confidence, but finally I tried to follow Marc [Marquez].”

Ultimately, Marquez’ pace proved superior to Martin’s.

“I tried to stay with him because I thought maybe at the end I could do something,” he said.

“But, finally, at the end it was impossible, but congrats to him. But I feel confident that I can make a step and fight with him.”

Although he was soundly beaten by Marquez in the Sprint, Martin feels there is a possibility to challenge the Gresini Ducati rider in the Grand Prix.

“I think with the medium [rear tyre] we can catch a bit Marc, but still he’s in an amazing level,” he said.

What was Marquez doing to gain his advantage?

“It seems like sector four and sector two, most of it he is a bit stronger,” Martin said. “He’s not that far away, but still there are two or three corners where he’s much faster. So, I will try to take a look into it, try to do my best tomorrow, and try to again finish on the podium”