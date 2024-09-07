San Marino Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 311 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 285 (-26) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 234 (-77) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 234 (-77) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 152 (-159) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 148 (-163) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 139 (-172) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 119 (-192) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 112 (-199) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 104 (-207) 11 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 90 (-221) 12 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 82 (-229) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 60 (-251) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-259) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 50 (-261) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-265) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-291) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 18 (-293) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 17 (-294) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-296) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-296) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-304) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 (-305) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-310)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

