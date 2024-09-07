San Marino Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's San Marino Sprint race at Misano, round 13 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)311 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)285(-26)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)234(-77)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)234(-77)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*152(-159)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)148(-163)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-172)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)119(-192)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)112(-199)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)104(-207)
11=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)90(-221)
12=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)82(-229)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)60(-251)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-259)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)50(-261)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-265)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-291)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)18(-293)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)17(-294)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-296)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-296)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-304)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)6(-305)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-310)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

