Emilia Romagna, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Emilia Romagna MotoGP Grand Prix race at Misano, round 14 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|341
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|317
|(-24)
|3
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|282
|(-59)
|4
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|281
|(-60)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|165
|(-176)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|157
|(-184)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|149
|(-192)
|8
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|127
|(-214)
|9
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|121
|(-220)
|10
|˅2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|121
|(-220)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|108
|(-233)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|102
|(-239)
|13
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|73
|(-268)
|14
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-270)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|58
|(-283)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|49
|(-292)
|17
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|22
|(-319)
|18
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-320)
|19
|^2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-321)
|20
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-321)
|21
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-326)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-329)
|23
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-334)
|24
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-336)
|25
|˅1
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-339)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie