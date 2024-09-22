Emilia Romagna, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Emilia Romagna MotoGP Grand Prix race at Misano, round 14 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)341 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)317(-24)
3^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)282(-59)
4˅1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)281(-60)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)165(-176)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*157(-184)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)149(-192)
8^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)127(-214)
9^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)121(-220)
10˅2Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)121(-220)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)108(-233)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)102(-239)
13^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)73(-268)
14˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-270)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-283)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)49(-292)
17^1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)22(-319)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-320)
19^2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-321)
20˅1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-321)
21˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-326)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-329)
23=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-334)
24^1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-336)
25˅1Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-339)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
Singapore GP F1 driver ratings: Lando Norris escapes perfect 10 rating
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez calls for Red Bull upgrades after “total nightmare”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega admits Alvaro Bautista “is better than me” in key area
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris has 'no complaints' with Daniel Ricciardo fastest lap point ‘steal’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
2h ago
Pain management the key to “nice” Cremona World Superbike second place for Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reminded of decisions which “can’t have helped” F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes admit to “wrong decision” with strategy which left Lewis Hamilton fuming
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Michelin “waiting to analyse the data” after “strange” Bagnaia race
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen pays tribute to “great guy” Daniel Ricciardo after possible final F1 race
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Rider Ratings: Factory KTM duo struggle at Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jack Miller
Jack Miller