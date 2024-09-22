Emilia Romagna, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 341 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 317 (-24) 3 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 282 (-59) 4 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 281 (-60) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 165 (-176) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 157 (-184) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 149 (-192) 8 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 127 (-214) 9 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 121 (-220) 10 ˅2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 121 (-220) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 108 (-233) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 102 (-239) 13 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 73 (-268) 14 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-270) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-283) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 49 (-292) 17 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 22 (-319) 18 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-320) 19 ^2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-321) 20 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-321) 21 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-326) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-329) 23 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-334) 24 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-336) 25 ˅1 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-339)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

