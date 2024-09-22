Expert judgement on “dirty, filthy” Enea Bastianini v Jorge Martin move in Misano

Enea Bastianini’s race-winning overtake of Jorge Martin did not deserve to be punished, experts have analysed.

Factory Ducati rider Bastianini made contact with Pramac’s Martin on the last lap of the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, forcing him off track as he claimed the lead.

Martin could not hide his fury as he came home in second.

Simon Crafar, who will lead the MotoGP Stewards next year, observed: "When I first saw it, you're always going to be angry if you're on the receiving end.

"I personally loved it! It was proper hard racing!

"If stewards take that away, and make it not legal to pass on the slowest, safest part, where there is run-off, then we're damaging the racing.

"I am not talking as a future steward. As an ex-rider, you want to pull a move off on the slowest part, push the guy wide, not make him crash."

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said: “Was there room? Yes. Just. It’s a race.”

Michael Laverty added: “A beauty from Enea’s point of view. Horrible from the receiving end.

“It’s one of those where it’s close to the bone. When you lead the race the whole way, and protect every line, then someone comes up the inside and takes you off the track.

“It doesn’t give Jorge a chance to fight back. He deserved to be able to retaliate later in the lap.

“You can see why he feels hard done by. Five points missing, when he feels like he earned it.

“Bastianini, with a chance to win your home GP, you’re going to put it all on the line.

“There should be no penalty. It’s a racing incident.

“It was dirty, filthy, and I love it!”

Hodgson described the move: "He pulled it towards the apex, he let the brake off. It's a tight first-gear hairpin.

"He makes contact, pushes him wide...

"Is it dirty. Yes, it is, a bit. But at this level, that's sort of what it takes.

"Would Martin have done the same? Yes he would. Would Valentino Rossi in his prime have done the same? Yes he would.

"Mick Doohan would have pulled that move, Kevin Schwantz would have.

"It's a fine line between a disgusting move to a really firm, hard move on the last lap to win the grand prix."

Laverty admitted that, if Martin crashed out due to Bastianini's move, a penalty would have been warranted.

"That would deserve a penalty," he said. "It was a block pass, it was hard, over the line.

"But he stayed on the race track."

Martin credit for sportsmanship

Martin made angry gestures on his bike but, in parc ferme, had a respectful conversation with Bastianini, even if they held differing views on the race’s key manoeuvre.

“I don’t think many riders can take that blow, and take it magnanimously,” Laverty said about Martin.

“The anger doesn’t dissipate, he’s putting on a good front.

“Obviously he had to apologise for the gesture - a rude one - across the line. He had the wherewithal to do that.

“There is rivalry between Martin and Enea. Martin felt he deserved the factory seat. But they have mutual respect.

“You don’t like to be beaten in those circumstances when you haven’t been afforded the luxury to fight back.

“There was a small gap. It was on the limit. It was so difficult, downhill at Turn 4, he could have locked the front and taken both riders down.”

Laverty said about Bastianini: “It’s always been his slight weakness that it takes him too long to get into his race rhythm.

“He knew today that he had the pace. He was on it. He made his way past Pecco, had great rhythm, and an ability to challenge Martin.

“He was exceptional. We knew he had the pace, it’s good to see him deliver.”