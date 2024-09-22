2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Race Results

Race results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)41m 14.653s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+5.002s
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+7.848s
4Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+9.200s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+13.601s
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+15.484s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.922s
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+22.795s
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+27.704s
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+31.891s
11Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+33.062s
12Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+35.411s
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+36.335s
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+37.395s
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+38.909s
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+40.454s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+46.394s
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+47.755s
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+85.918s
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*DNF

* Rookie

Enea Bastianini snatched the honour of Ducati’s 100th grand prix win with a controversial last-lap pass on Jorge Martin at the Emilia Romagna MotoGP.

Both riders ran off track after the move, but remained upright.

Surprisingly, the FIM Stewards appear not to have even investigated the move, with Bastianini duly standing on the top step of the podium and results confirmed.

Either way, Martin has broken 24-points clear of Francesco Bagnaia in the world championship standings after the Italian sensationally crashed out.

Bagnaia suffered his seventh DNF of the season when he lost the front under braking while trying to get back in touch with Martin and Bastianini, with 7 laps to go.

Martin still had his hands full with Bastianini, who had been glued to the Pramac Ducati rider since the pair passed an off-pace Bagnaia in the early stages.

Bastianini then lunged inside Martin at the Turn 14 hairpin on the final lap...

Meanwhile, Ducati clinched the 2024 constructors’ crown.

San Marino winner Marc Marquez, who had predicted a repeat of Saturday’s fourth place, was promoted to third by Bagnaia’s error.

The Gresini rider also benefitted from Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta crashing out ahead of him.

As expected, most riders switched from the soft rear tyre in the Sprint to a medium rear for the 27-lap main race.

However, Marco Bezzecchi, eighth yesterday, rolled the dice on the soft rear.

The Emilia Romagna GP was the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Both Honda riders returned this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

MotoGP now heads straight to Mandalika for next weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix.

