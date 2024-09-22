2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Race Results
Race results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|41m 14.653s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+5.002s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+7.848s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+9.200s
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+13.601s
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+15.484s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+20.922s
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+22.795s
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+27.704s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+31.891s
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+33.062s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+35.411s
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+36.335s
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+37.395s
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+38.909s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+40.454s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+46.394s
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+47.755s
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+85.918s
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|DNF
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|DNF
* Rookie
Enea Bastianini snatched the honour of Ducati’s 100th grand prix win with a controversial last-lap pass on Jorge Martin at the Emilia Romagna MotoGP.
Both riders ran off track after the move, but remained upright.
Surprisingly, the FIM Stewards appear not to have even investigated the move, with Bastianini duly standing on the top step of the podium and results confirmed.
Either way, Martin has broken 24-points clear of Francesco Bagnaia in the world championship standings after the Italian sensationally crashed out.
Bagnaia suffered his seventh DNF of the season when he lost the front under braking while trying to get back in touch with Martin and Bastianini, with 7 laps to go.
Martin still had his hands full with Bastianini, who had been glued to the Pramac Ducati rider since the pair passed an off-pace Bagnaia in the early stages.
Bastianini then lunged inside Martin at the Turn 14 hairpin on the final lap...
Meanwhile, Ducati clinched the 2024 constructors’ crown.
San Marino winner Marc Marquez, who had predicted a repeat of Saturday’s fourth place, was promoted to third by Bagnaia’s error.
The Gresini rider also benefitted from Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta crashing out ahead of him.
As expected, most riders switched from the soft rear tyre in the Sprint to a medium rear for the 27-lap main race.
However, Marco Bezzecchi, eighth yesterday, rolled the dice on the soft rear.
The Emilia Romagna GP was the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.
Both Honda riders returned this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
MotoGP now heads straight to Mandalika for next weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix.