Fabio Quartararo: “Great Sprint”, targets season-best top six

"To see the first guys not super far away makes me happy. I think that the steps we are making are great.”

Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint
A ‘happy’ Fabio Quartararo hailed a ‘great’ race after splitting a top 14 of European machines in the Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint.

The Monster Yamaha rider made up early ground from ninth on the grid, got the better of VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi after a hard battle, then spent the closing stages trying to pass the factory KTM of Brad Binder.

Quartararo couldn’t quite make the move, but the experience also outlined exactly where the M1 needs to improve.

“It was a great Sprint race. I enjoyed it on the bike today,” said Quartararo, riding at the scene of his 2021 title triumph.

“We could not try to put in an overtake on Brad. Unfortunately, we miss a lot the engine power, especially in the race.

“The main thing we miss to go faster in qualifying is grip, and to be faster in the race - and fight - we miss power.

“So we have to improve that and hopefully we can find it soon. But at least I'm enjoying on the bike and to see the first guys not super far away makes me happy.

“I think that the steps we are making are great.”

The Frenchman finished 8.405s from Ducati race winner Francesco Bagnaia, having been 11.015s from victory two weeks ago in the San Marino Sprint at the same track.

The next best non-European bike was the top Honda of Luca Marini in 15th.

“We kept the same bike as yesterday, but it’s one month that we’ve been here at the same track [including tests]. So every time we get more data, more data, more data," Quartararo explained.

“We are only two bikes - this weekend only one!

“Ducati in one weekend get more data than we do in three or four races. So we have to see what happens when we go to a GP like Indonesia with no data. Let’s see if we can go fast from the first day.”

Before heading for Mandalika next weekend, Quartararo is aiming to secure a season-best top six in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP.

“Top six is the target, it's quite difficult but I think we have the potential to do it,” he said.

Team-mate Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.

