2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'30.330s
|13/14
|314k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.167s
|12/13
|313k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.180s
|11/14
|313k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.218s
|13/14
|316k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.220s
|6/14
|316k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.237s
|8/10
|309k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.252s
|6/13
|317k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.343s
|14/14
|311k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.345s
|5/15
|313k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.390s
|7/14
|317k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.405s
|9/14
|310k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.473s
|14/15
|309k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.495s
|13/14
|312k
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.666s
|14/15
|312k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.678s
|6/15
|318k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.680s
|14/15
|310k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.747s
|12/13
|310k
|18
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.779s
|7/14
|311k
|19
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.787s
|6/15
|314k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.817s
|11/16
|312k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.864s
|11/12
|310k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)
Franco Morbidelli was back on top during final practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
The Friday morning leader headed the 30-minute session by 0.167s from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro with Marc Marquez in third.
Title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who fell at the start of the session, completed the top five.
Pedro Acosta and Takaaki Nakagami were the only riders to stay on the medium rear, rather than soft, throughout the session. Nakagami has the new Honda aero this morning.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside.
Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Johann Zarco, Alex Rins, Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder and Jack Miller - will now begin.