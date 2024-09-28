2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results

2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'30.330s 13/14 314k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.167s 12/13 313k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.180s 11/14 313k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.218s 13/14 316k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.220s 6/14 316k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.237s 8/10 309k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.252s 6/13 317k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.343s 14/14 311k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.345s 5/15 313k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.390s 7/14 317k 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.405s 9/14 310k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.473s 14/15 309k 13 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.495s 13/14 312k 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.666s 14/15 312k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.678s 6/15 318k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.680s 14/15 310k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.747s 12/13 310k 18 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.779s 7/14 311k 19 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.787s 6/15 314k 20 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.817s 11/16 312k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.864s 11/12 310k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

Franco Morbidelli was back on top during final practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The Friday morning leader headed the 30-minute session by 0.167s from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro with Marc Marquez in third.

Title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who fell at the start of the session, completed the top five.

Pedro Acosta and Takaaki Nakagami were the only riders to stay on the medium rear, rather than soft, throughout the session. Nakagami has the new Honda aero this morning.