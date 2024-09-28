2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Franco Morbidelli, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'30.330s13/14314k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.167s12/13313k
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.180s11/14313k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.218s13/14316k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.220s6/14316k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.237s8/10309k
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.252s6/13317k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.343s14/14311k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.345s5/15313k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.390s7/14317k
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.405s9/14310k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.473s14/15309k
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.495s13/14312k
14Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.666s14/15312k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.678s6/15318k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.680s14/15310k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.747s12/13310k
18Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.779s7/14311k
19Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.787s6/15314k
20Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.817s11/16312k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.864s11/12310k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

Franco Morbidelli was back on top during final practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The Friday morning leader headed the 30-minute session by 0.167s from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro with Marc Marquez in third.

Title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who fell at the start of the session, completed the top five.

Pedro Acosta and Takaaki Nakagami were the only riders to stay on the medium rear, rather than soft, throughout the session. Nakagami has the new Honda aero this morning.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Johann Zarco, Alex Rins, Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder and Jack Miller - will now begin.

