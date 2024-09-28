Starting grid for 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Starting grid and qualifying results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'29.088s 3/9 319k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.535s 9/9 315k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.583s 6/9 320k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.657s 6/9 320k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.704s 7/8 319k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.760s 6/9 311k 7 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.854s 3/9 312k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.875s 9/9 309k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.019s 5/8 317k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.330s 3/8 314k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.436s 3/8 314k 12 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) No Time 0/0 0k Qualifying 1: 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'30.11s 5/5 315k 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'30.243s 3/7 312k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.293s 3/8 312k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.385s 3/8 313k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'30.395s 6/9 313k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'30.43s 6/9 310k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.582s 3/7 318k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'30.698s 3/8 314k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.086s 8/8 314k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

Jorge Martin destroys his rivals to take pole position for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP by over half a second at Mandalika.

The title leader will be joined on the front row of the grid by Marco Bezzecchi, who had been on the ground just a few minutes before the chequered flag, and rookie Pedro Acosta.

Martin's title rival Francesco Bagnaia plus factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will form row two.

Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini fell on the opening run, the resulting yellow flags meaning Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli also went into the last run without having set a lap time.

Marquez, whose first fall came while chasing Jorge Martin, then fell for a nightmare second time while trying to follow Bagnaia, and was left 12th.