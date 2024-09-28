Starting grid for 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the main Sunday race at the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Starting grid and qualifying results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'29.088s3/9319k
2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.535s9/9315k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.583s6/9320k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.657s6/9320k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.704s7/8319k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.760s6/9311k
7Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.854s3/9312k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.875s9/9309k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.019s5/8317k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.330s3/8314k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.436s3/8314k
12Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)No Time0/00k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'30.11s5/5315k
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'30.243s3/7312k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.293s3/8312k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.385s3/8313k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'30.395s6/9313k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'30.43s6/9310k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.582s3/7318k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'30.698s3/8314k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'31.086s8/8314k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

Jorge Martin destroys his rivals to take pole position for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP by over half a second at Mandalika.

The title leader will be joined on the front row of the grid by Marco Bezzecchi, who had been on the ground just a few minutes before the chequered flag, and rookie Pedro Acosta.

Martin's title rival Francesco Bagnaia plus factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will form row two.

Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini fell on the opening run, the resulting yellow flags meaning Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli also went into the last run without having set a lap time.

Marquez, whose first fall came while chasing Jorge Martin, then fell for a nightmare second time while trying to follow Bagnaia, and was left 12th.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside.

