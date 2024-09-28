Starting grid for 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the main Sunday race at the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Starting grid and qualifying results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'29.088s
|3/9
|319k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.535s
|9/9
|315k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.583s
|6/9
|320k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.657s
|6/9
|320k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.704s
|7/8
|319k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.760s
|6/9
|311k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.854s
|3/9
|312k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.875s
|9/9
|309k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.019s
|5/8
|317k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.330s
|3/8
|314k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.436s
|3/8
|314k
|12
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|0/0
|0k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'30.11s
|5/5
|315k
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'30.243s
|3/7
|312k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.293s
|3/8
|312k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.385s
|3/8
|313k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.395s
|6/9
|313k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.43s
|6/9
|310k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.582s
|3/7
|318k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.698s
|3/8
|314k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.086s
|8/8
|314k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)
Jorge Martin destroys his rivals to take pole position for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP by over half a second at Mandalika.
The title leader will be joined on the front row of the grid by Marco Bezzecchi, who had been on the ground just a few minutes before the chequered flag, and rookie Pedro Acosta.
Martin's title rival Francesco Bagnaia plus factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will form row two.
Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini fell on the opening run, the resulting yellow flags meaning Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli also went into the last run without having set a lap time.
Marquez, whose first fall came while chasing Jorge Martin, then fell for a nightmare second time while trying to follow Bagnaia, and was left 12th.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside.