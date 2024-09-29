2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'30.511s
|7/7
|314k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.050s
|6/7
|312k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.103s
|6/7
|315k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.162s
|7/7
|315k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.200s
|6/6
|309k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.223s
|7/7
|309k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.280s
|5/7
|310k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.405s
|5/7
|319k
|9
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.442s
|5/6
|309k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.476s
|5/7
|312k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.490s
|7/7
|309k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.500s
|7/7
|309k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.573s
|7/7
|309k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.648s
|6/7
|316k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.761s
|7/7
|313k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.849s
|4/7
|316k
|17
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.853s
|5/7
|310k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.919s
|7/7
|312k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.006s
|4/7
|311k
|20
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.109s
|6/6
|310k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.450s
|5/7
|309k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.088s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)
After his early Sprint exit, Jorge Martin leads the ten-minute Sunday morning warm-up session for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika ahead of Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli.
Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia, who has closed Martin's title lead down to 12 points, was 14th.
After the soft in the Sprint, Michelin advises using the medium rear tyre for today's grand prix. All riders duly picked the medium this morning.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside, caused by a traction control malfunction.
The 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (8am BST).