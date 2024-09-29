2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'30.511s7/7314k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.050s6/7312k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.103s6/7315k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.162s7/7315k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.200s6/6309k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.223s7/7309k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.280s5/7310k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.405s5/7319k
9Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.442s5/6309k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.476s5/7312k
11Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.490s7/7309k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.500s7/7309k
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.573s7/7309k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.648s6/7316k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.761s7/7313k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.849s4/7316k
17Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.853s5/7310k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.919s7/7312k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.006s4/7311k
20Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.109s6/6310k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.450s5/7309k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

After his early Sprint exit, Jorge Martin leads the ten-minute Sunday morning warm-up session for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika ahead of Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli.

Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia, who has closed Martin's title lead down to 12 points, was 14th.

After the soft in the Sprint, Michelin advises using the medium rear tyre for today's grand prix. All riders duly picked the medium this morning.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside, caused by a traction control malfunction.

The 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (8am BST).

