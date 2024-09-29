2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'30.511s 7/7 314k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.050s 6/7 312k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.103s 6/7 315k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.162s 7/7 315k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.200s 6/6 309k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.223s 7/7 309k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.280s 5/7 310k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.405s 5/7 319k 9 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.442s 5/6 309k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.476s 5/7 312k 11 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.490s 7/7 309k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.500s 7/7 309k 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.573s 7/7 309k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.648s 6/7 316k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.761s 7/7 313k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.849s 4/7 316k 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.853s 5/7 310k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.919s 7/7 312k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.006s 4/7 311k 20 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.109s 6/6 310k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.450s 5/7 309k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

After his early Sprint exit, Jorge Martin leads the ten-minute Sunday morning warm-up session for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika ahead of Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli.

Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia, who has closed Martin's title lead down to 12 points, was 14th.

After the soft in the Sprint, Michelin advises using the medium rear tyre for today's grand prix. All riders duly picked the medium this morning.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside, caused by a traction control malfunction.

The 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (8am BST).