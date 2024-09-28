Jorge Martin replies to Pecco Bagnaia: “Easy to speak when everything went good…”

Jorge Martin responds to title rival's claims about his sprint race crash

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin had his say on Pecco Bagnaia’s analysis of his Mandalika sprint race crash.

The Pramac Ducati rider claimed pole position in qualfiying but then shockingly crashed in the early stages of the Saturday race at the Indonesian MotoGP.

He remounted and finished 10th but Bagnaia won the race, reducing the deficit to 12 points behind Martin in the MotoGP standings.

“The first lap I tried to follow Jorge, and I said ‘if he closes the line, I will take four seconds, because he is entering too fast’,” Bagnaia said.

“When I saw it, I followed. As soon as he entered, he lost the front.

“The asphalt was 63 degrees. It was not easy.

“I was thinking that he entered very, very strong. If we close it, we have to follow.

“But he crashed. It was tricky. I lost the front during the race twice.”

Martin responded: “It’s really easy for Pecco to say that I was too fast!

“I hope to be fast tomorrow and to win by four seconds.

“The plan is to do my best. I have the potential to do it.

“But it’s really easy to speak when everything went good…”

Martin insisted he doesn’t know an obvious cause of his crash: “Not yet. A rollercoaster season…

“I tried to look into it, but I feel that I did nothing wrong. I just crashed.

2I want to take the positives. I was consistent with clean space, and was able to overtake a lot of riders from last.2

Bagnaia said: “I was trying to give it my all in the first three sectors. I am not the strongest in sector four.

“I opened the gap to control from the front.”

Bagnaia will swap from soft to medium tyres for Sunday’s grand prix.

He hasn’t previously gotten on well with the mediums in Mandalika.

But Bagnaia hopes he can change his fortunes: “With the things, we learned, I think so. It’s too soon to say…”

