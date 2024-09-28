Mandalika sprint points “like a victory” in MotoGP for Johann Zarco

Johann Zarco says scoring points in the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix sprint is “like a victory” as Honda’s visible progress continues to show on Saturday.

The Frenchman made it into Q2 for the second time this year at Mandalika, before going on to qualify his RC213V a season-best seventh.

In the 13-lap sprint, Zarco fought in the pack battling for the middle places inside the top 10 and came away with an eighth to celebrate HRC’s second Saturday points of 2024.

This result follows the Japanese marque’s strongest grand prix finish of the year last week at Misano.

“I’m so happy that I got out of Q1,” Zarco said.

“It was like the first victory of the day. And P7 in Q2, also getting this chance because there was a bit of confusion with some crashes. So, was perfect.

“In the race, I could stay with this second group, who was doing very good lap times but I was able to follow them.

“I even tried to attack Maverick [Vinales] sometimes. So, very happy for that. I hope the pace will not be like this tomorrow because it’s tough to keep this for twice as many laps.

“But normally with the medium rear we should be a bit slower. I was feeling good with this medium rear tyre on Friday morning.

“We didn’t have the possibility to try it today, so we will see tomorrow. But just to get points in the sprint is like a victory because a few races ago we were struggling to be top 15.

“Today was eighth position, so I take it and I hope tomorrow I have another chance to stay in this top 10.”

Numerous updates, including a new aero fairing at Misano, has helped give the Honda better turning and stability, while the RC213V has found a little more grip than it had at the start of the year.

While acceleration remains the biggest weakness on the RC213V currently, according to Zarco, the Frenchman now has a better understanding of the feeling he needs on the bike to continue being competitive in the next races.

“It seems now, today, this weekend, we can do it [finish in the top 10],” he added.

“Also, I was feeling that when you are in this group there is another energy that pushes you to stay focused and ride even better, because there is this pleasure to catch something like a victory that takes you to the top.

“I cannot say what’s going to be next, but this step can give us more information.

“Also, what I was feeling on the track I feel better things than I was feeling at Misano. So now I know this is what I need to feel for the next races to be competitive.”