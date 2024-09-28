Marco Bezzecchi explains what almost caused Bagnaia “disaster” in Mandalika sprint

Marco Bezzecchi says brake pad knock-back was the reason he was almost involved in a “disaster” with Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix sprint.

The VR46 rider was running in the battle for the victory in the first half of the sprint having retaken second from Pedro Acosta in the opening laps.

But Bezzecchi’s podium hopes vanished when he outbraked himself going into Turn 10 on lap seven of 13 and almost wiped out race leader Bagnaia.

Only inches separated the two Ducatis as Bezzecchi ran off track, though he was able to rejoin to finish in fourth.

Bezzecchi says he has experienced shaking on his GP23 all weekend at Mandalika, but when it happened in the sprint it knocked his brake pads back for the first time - something he wasn’t expecting.

“Was a big risk,” Bezzecchi said of that moment with Bagnaia.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect it at all because I took a wobble in the change of direction before the straight.

“But this weekend, to be honest, I took it like one lap yes, one lap no, one lap yes for all the sessions. And was always ok.

“But in the sprint my brake pads opened, so this is why I braked, released, and braked.

“But because I never had this issue during the weekend, I didn’t expect it at all.

“So, I braked strong. If not, I would have braked earlier and save myself.

“Fortunately I was able to avoid disaster. It’s a shame, but a fourth place anyway is positive and we have another possibility tomorrow.”

Bagnaia says he could hear Bezzecchi coming towards the rear of his factory Ducati in the moment and braced himself for impact.

“Before, I heard it, and then I saw it,” the sprint winner said.

“So, when I started to hear it, I started to make the face of the one chosen to be hit.

“But then I saw him going from the outside, he had good reflexes. It’s very easy to lock the front there and it was very close.”