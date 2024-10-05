2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'44.569s10/12319k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.017s11/13320k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.250s13/13315k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.365s11/13313k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.495s13/13316k
6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.517s15/15315k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.589s7/13319k
8Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.661s6/13314k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.791s12/12317k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.834s13/13316k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.845s5/12314k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.871s11/14311k
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.922s5/12311k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.994s12/12315k
15Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.010s6/10315k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.172s6/10310k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.210s7/11309k
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.304s11/11311k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.391s4/12311k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.504s10/12311k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.527s9/11312k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.853s4/9310k
23Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.148s11/13314k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia leads Pedro Acosta in final practice for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at a damp Motegi.

Despite the moisture, Bagnaia's best time was only one-second off Brad Binder's pace-setting Friday afternoon lap.

Johann Zarco walked away from a big accident that destroyed his LCR Honda in the gravel trap.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, will now begin.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.
 

