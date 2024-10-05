2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Practice Results

2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'44.569s 10/12 319k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.017s 11/13 320k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.250s 13/13 315k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.365s 11/13 313k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.495s 13/13 316k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.517s 15/15 315k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.589s 7/13 319k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.661s 6/13 314k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.791s 12/12 317k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.834s 13/13 316k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.845s 5/12 314k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.871s 11/14 311k 13 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.922s 5/12 311k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.994s 12/12 315k 15 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.010s 6/10 315k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.172s 6/10 310k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.210s 7/11 309k 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.304s 11/11 311k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.391s 4/12 311k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.504s 10/12 311k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.527s 9/11 312k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.853s 4/9 310k 23 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.148s 11/13 314k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia leads Pedro Acosta in final practice for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at a damp Motegi.

Despite the moisture, Bagnaia's best time was only one-second off Brad Binder's pace-setting Friday afternoon lap.

Johann Zarco walked away from a big accident that destroyed his LCR Honda in the gravel trap.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, will now begin.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

