2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'44.569s
|10/12
|319k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.017s
|11/13
|320k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.250s
|13/13
|315k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.365s
|11/13
|313k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.495s
|13/13
|316k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.517s
|15/15
|315k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.589s
|7/13
|319k
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.661s
|6/13
|314k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.791s
|12/12
|317k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.834s
|13/13
|316k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.845s
|5/12
|314k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.871s
|11/14
|311k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.922s
|5/12
|311k
|14
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.994s
|12/12
|315k
|15
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.010s
|6/10
|315k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.172s
|6/10
|310k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.210s
|7/11
|309k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.304s
|11/11
|311k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.391s
|4/12
|311k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.504s
|10/12
|311k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.527s
|9/11
|312k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.853s
|4/9
|310k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.148s
|11/13
|314k
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)
Francesco Bagnaia leads Pedro Acosta in final practice for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at a damp Motegi.
Despite the moisture, Bagnaia's best time was only one-second off Brad Binder's pace-setting Friday afternoon lap.
Johann Zarco walked away from a big accident that destroyed his LCR Honda in the gravel trap.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, will now begin.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.