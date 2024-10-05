2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1'43.018s 7/8 319k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.246s 6/8 316k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.423s 6/8 316k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.521s 7/8 317k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.643s 8/8 320k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.810s 7/8 317k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.980s 6/8 315k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.055s 4/8 316k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.118s 3/8 316k 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.245s 8/8 313k 11 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.285s 4/6 318k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.479s 6/8 312k Qualifying 1: 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'44.122s 7/8 311k 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'44.193s 7/8 313k 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'44.202s 5/6 315k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'44.302s 6/8 313k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'44.498s 7/8 313k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'44.547s 7/8 312k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'44.552s 6/7 312k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'44.648s 6/8 310k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'44.886s 6/8 309k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'45.422s 6/7 313k 23 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.594s 7/8 311k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Pedro Acosta takes his first MotoGP pole position after a dramatic qualifying session at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

With raindrops falling, Marc Marquez looked to have set the first ever sub 1m 42s lap of the Motegi circuit.

But the Gresini rider was stripped of the lap due to track limits, promoting Acosta to pole and dumping Marquez down to ninth.

That twist came hot on the heels of an accident for title leader Jorge Martin, which means the Pramac rider starts just 11th.

Title rival Francesco Bagnaia was 12th and last after struggling on his opening run but rebounded in style to claim what became second on the grid.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completes the front row.

Martin holds a 21-point lead over Bagnaia ahead of this afternoon's Sprint race, with heavier rain forecast for this afternoon.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

The Motegi Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).