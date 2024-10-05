2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1'43.018s7/8319k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.246s6/8316k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.423s6/8316k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.521s7/8317k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.643s8/8320k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.810s7/8317k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.980s6/8315k
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.055s4/8316k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.118s3/8316k
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.245s8/8313k
11Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.285s4/6318k
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.479s6/8312k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'44.122s7/8311k
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'44.193s7/8313k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'44.202s5/6315k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'44.302s6/8313k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'44.498s7/8313k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'44.547s7/8312k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'44.552s6/7312k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'44.648s6/8310k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'44.886s6/8309k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'45.422s6/7313k
23Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.594s7/8311k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Pedro Acosta takes his first MotoGP pole position after a dramatic qualifying session at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

With raindrops falling, Marc Marquez looked to have set the first ever sub 1m 42s lap of the Motegi circuit.

But the Gresini rider was stripped of the lap due to track limits, promoting Acosta to pole and dumping Marquez down to ninth.

That twist came hot on the heels of an accident for title leader Jorge Martin, which means the Pramac rider starts just 11th.

Title rival Francesco Bagnaia was 12th and last after struggling on his opening run but rebounded in style to claim what became second on the grid.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completes the front row.

Martin holds a 21-point lead over Bagnaia ahead of this afternoon's Sprint race, with heavier rain forecast for this afternoon.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

The Motegi Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

