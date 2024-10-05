2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'43.018s
|7/8
|319k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.246s
|6/8
|316k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.423s
|6/8
|316k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.521s
|7/8
|317k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.643s
|8/8
|320k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.810s
|7/8
|317k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.980s
|6/8
|315k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.055s
|4/8
|316k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.118s
|3/8
|316k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.245s
|8/8
|313k
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.285s
|4/6
|318k
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.479s
|6/8
|312k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'44.122s
|7/8
|311k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'44.193s
|7/8
|313k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'44.202s
|5/6
|315k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'44.302s
|6/8
|313k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'44.498s
|7/8
|313k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'44.547s
|7/8
|312k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'44.552s
|6/7
|312k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'44.648s
|6/8
|310k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'44.886s
|6/8
|309k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'45.422s
|6/7
|313k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.594s
|7/8
|311k
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)
Pedro Acosta takes his first MotoGP pole position after a dramatic qualifying session at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.
With raindrops falling, Marc Marquez looked to have set the first ever sub 1m 42s lap of the Motegi circuit.
But the Gresini rider was stripped of the lap due to track limits, promoting Acosta to pole and dumping Marquez down to ninth.
That twist came hot on the heels of an accident for title leader Jorge Martin, which means the Pramac rider starts just 11th.
Title rival Francesco Bagnaia was 12th and last after struggling on his opening run but rebounded in style to claim what became second on the grid.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completes the front row.
Martin holds a 21-point lead over Bagnaia ahead of this afternoon's Sprint race, with heavier rain forecast for this afternoon.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.
The Motegi Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).