Motegi Sprint Race, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Japanese Sprint race at Motegi, round 16 of 20.

Japanese Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)372 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)357(-15)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)300(-72)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)295(-77)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-191)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)173(-199)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)163(-209)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)127(-245)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)126(-246)
10˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)125(-247)
11^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)125(-247)
12˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)124(-248)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)82(-290)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-301)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)60(-312)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)55(-317)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)31(-341)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)25(-347)
19^2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)20(-352)
20˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-352)
21˅1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-352)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-360)
23=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-365)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-367)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-370)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

