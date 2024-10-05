Motegi Sprint Race, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Japanese Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 372 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 357 (-15) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 300 (-72) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 295 (-77) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 181 (-191) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 173 (-199) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 163 (-209) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 127 (-245) 9 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 126 (-246) 10 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 125 (-247) 11 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 125 (-247) 12 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 124 (-248) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 82 (-290) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-301) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 60 (-312) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 55 (-317) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-341) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 25 (-347) 19 ^2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 20 (-352) 20 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-352) 21 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-352) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-360) 23 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-365) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-367) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-370)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

