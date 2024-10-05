Motegi Sprint Race, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Japanese Sprint race at Motegi, round 16 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|372
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|357
|(-15)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|300
|(-72)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|295
|(-77)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|181
|(-191)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|173
|(-199)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|163
|(-209)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|127
|(-245)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|126
|(-246)
|10
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|125
|(-247)
|11
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|125
|(-247)
|12
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|124
|(-248)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|82
|(-290)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-301)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|60
|(-312)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|55
|(-317)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-341)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|25
|(-347)
|19
|^2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|20
|(-352)
|20
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-352)
|21
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-352)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-360)
|23
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-365)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-367)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-370)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie