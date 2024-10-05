2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Bagnaia leads at start, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)21m 1.074s
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.181s
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.349s
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.498s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+4.326s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+4.446s
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+11.444s
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.875s
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.947s
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+12.299s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+14.559s
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.645s
13Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+15.886s
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+16.170s
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+20.522s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.415s
17Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+25.482s
18Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+32.620s
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*DNF
 Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia takes advantage of a mistake by race leader Pedro Acosta to win Saturday’s Japanese MotoGP Sprint race at Motegi.

Starting from pole, rookie Acosta lost out to Bagnaia and Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini but was back in front by lap 3 of 12.

The trio remained together until Acosta began to pull visible breathing room with five laps to go...

But Acosta overdid it on entry to Turn 5, lowsiding from his GASGAS machine and leaving the young Spaniard with his head in his hands.

That mistake also put Marc Marquez into the final podium place, with the Gresini rider - stripped of pole position by track limits - soon duelling with Bastianini for second.

The Italian held firm during an aggressive battle, as both almost got to within striking distance of Bagnaia by the chequered flag.

Starting 11th after a costly qualifying crash, title leader Jorge Martin South salvaged fourth.

The Pramac rider is now a reduced 15 points clear of Bagnaia.

Brad Binder dropped out of the lead group with a technical issue in the early laps, while Aleix Espargaro and Joan Mir joined Acosta in falling.

Home star Takaaki Nakagami was taken down by mid-race contact from his own LCR Honda team-mate Johann Zarco, for which the Frenchman, in 17th, received a long lap.

Intermittent raindrops continued to taunt teams and riders in the run-up to the Sprint.

Soft rear slicks were chosen by all riders for the start of the damp 12-lap contest.

All except Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Augusto Fernandez also picked the hard front, albeit with their ‘wet’ bikes ready for action in pit lane. 

But the predicted Saturday downpour didn’t arrive.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

