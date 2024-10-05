2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 21m 1.074s 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.181s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.349s 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.498s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +4.326s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +4.446s 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +11.444s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.875s 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.947s 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +12.299s 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +14.559s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.645s 13 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +15.886s 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +16.170s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +20.522s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.415s 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +25.482s 18 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +32.620s Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia takes advantage of a mistake by race leader Pedro Acosta to win Saturday’s Japanese MotoGP Sprint race at Motegi.

Starting from pole, rookie Acosta lost out to Bagnaia and Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini but was back in front by lap 3 of 12.

The trio remained together until Acosta began to pull visible breathing room with five laps to go...

But Acosta overdid it on entry to Turn 5, lowsiding from his GASGAS machine and leaving the young Spaniard with his head in his hands.

That mistake also put Marc Marquez into the final podium place, with the Gresini rider - stripped of pole position by track limits - soon duelling with Bastianini for second.

The Italian held firm during an aggressive battle, as both almost got to within striking distance of Bagnaia by the chequered flag.

Starting 11th after a costly qualifying crash, title leader Jorge Martin South salvaged fourth.

The Pramac rider is now a reduced 15 points clear of Bagnaia.

Brad Binder dropped out of the lead group with a technical issue in the early laps, while Aleix Espargaro and Joan Mir joined Acosta in falling.

Home star Takaaki Nakagami was taken down by mid-race contact from his own LCR Honda team-mate Johann Zarco, for which the Frenchman, in 17th, received a long lap.

Intermittent raindrops continued to taunt teams and riders in the run-up to the Sprint.

Soft rear slicks were chosen by all riders for the start of the damp 12-lap contest.

All except Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Augusto Fernandez also picked the hard front, albeit with their ‘wet’ bikes ready for action in pit lane.

But the predicted Saturday downpour didn’t arrive.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.