Motegi, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix race at Motegi, round 16 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Motegi, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)392 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)382(-10)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)313(-79)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)311(-81)
5^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)183(-209)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-211)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)163(-229)
8^3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)136(-256)
9^1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)134(-258)
10˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)134(-258)
11˅3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)134(-258)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)124(-268)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)86(-306)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-321)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)66(-326)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)56(-336)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)36(-356)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)28(-364)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)20(-372)
20=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-372)
21=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-372)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-380)
23^1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-385)
24˅1Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-385)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-390)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
42m ago
Toto Wolff or Christian Horner? Guenther Steiner points to most “annoying”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Raging Joan Mir demands Alex Marquez apology - “it’s not the first time…”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez was 0.036s from losing his Japan MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
1h ago
Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record
Zayn Sofuoglu
Zayn Sofuoglu

More News

BSB
News
2h ago
Hawk Racing make title sponsor commitment for BSB 2025 season
Hawk Racing
Hawk Racing
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Pedro Acosta “wanted to overtake, but…”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Alex Marquez: “I disagree” with stewards, rules not “the same” for everyone
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner “wants to unsettle” Toto Wolff with George Russell tease
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez “scared” of Enea Bastianini - but critical of Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez