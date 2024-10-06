Motegi, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix race at Motegi, round 16 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|392
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|382
|(-10)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|313
|(-79)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|311
|(-81)
|5
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|183
|(-209)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|181
|(-211)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|163
|(-229)
|8
|^3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|136
|(-256)
|9
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|134
|(-258)
|10
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|134
|(-258)
|11
|˅3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|134
|(-258)
|12
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|124
|(-268)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|86
|(-306)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-321)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|66
|(-326)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|56
|(-336)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|36
|(-356)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|28
|(-364)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|20
|(-372)
|20
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-372)
|21
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-372)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-380)
|23
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-385)
|24
|˅1
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-385)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-390)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie