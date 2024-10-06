Motegi, Japan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 392 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 382 (-10) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 313 (-79) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 311 (-81) 5 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 183 (-209) 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 181 (-211) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 163 (-229) 8 ^3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 136 (-256) 9 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 134 (-258) 10 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 134 (-258) 11 ˅3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 134 (-258) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 124 (-268) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 86 (-306) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-321) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 66 (-326) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 56 (-336) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 36 (-356) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 28 (-364) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 20 (-372) 20 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-372) 21 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-372) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-380) 23 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-385) 24 ˅1 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-385) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-390)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie