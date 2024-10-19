2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'27.296s8/9347k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.594s9/9346k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.695s4/8351k
4Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.079s9/9344k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.182s8/8345k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.202s8/9344k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.326s9/9342k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.713s4/8344k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.763s7/7337k
10Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.700s2/8347k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.994s3/7341k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+3.040s6/6339k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'29.727s10/10338k
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'29.786s8/8337k
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1'29.817s8/9342k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.909s9/9338k
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'30.149s8/8333k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'30.448s10/10334k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.635s9/9333k
20Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'31.808s9/9339k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'31.835s7/7330k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'32.213s9/9332k

 

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Title leader Jorge Martin rockets to pole position for the 2024 Australian MotoGP by over 0.6s at Phillip Island.

The Pramac rider will be joined on the front row by Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales while title rival Francesco Bagnaia salvaged fifth on his final lap.

Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini topped Qualifying 1 on a drying track, to join the Friday top ten in Q2 at the expense of Repsol Honda's Luca Marini, Motegi pole qualifier Pedro Acosta and local star Jack Miller.

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.

