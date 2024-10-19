2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results

Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'27.296s 8/9 347k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.594s 9/9 346k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.695s 4/8 351k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.079s 9/9 344k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.182s 8/8 345k 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.202s 8/9 344k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.326s 9/9 342k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.713s 4/8 344k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.763s 7/7 337k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.700s 2/8 347k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.994s 3/7 341k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +3.040s 6/6 339k Qualifying 1: 13 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'29.727s 10/10 338k 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.786s 8/8 337k 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1'29.817s 8/9 342k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.909s 9/9 338k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'30.149s 8/8 333k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'30.448s 10/10 334k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.635s 9/9 333k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'31.808s 9/9 339k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'31.835s 7/7 330k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'32.213s 9/9 332k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Title leader Jorge Martin rockets to pole position for the 2024 Australian MotoGP by over 0.6s at Phillip Island.

The Pramac rider will be joined on the front row by Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales while title rival Francesco Bagnaia salvaged fifth on his final lap.

Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini topped Qualifying 1 on a drying track, to join the Friday top ten in Q2 at the expense of Repsol Honda's Luca Marini, Motegi pole qualifier Pedro Acosta and local star Jack Miller.

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.