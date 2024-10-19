2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'27.296s
|8/9
|347k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.594s
|9/9
|346k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.695s
|4/8
|351k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.079s
|9/9
|344k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.182s
|8/8
|345k
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.202s
|8/9
|344k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.326s
|9/9
|342k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.713s
|4/8
|344k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.763s
|7/7
|337k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+2.700s
|2/8
|347k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.994s
|3/7
|341k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+3.040s
|6/6
|339k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'29.727s
|10/10
|338k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'29.786s
|8/8
|337k
|15
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'29.817s
|8/9
|342k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.909s
|9/9
|338k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'30.149s
|8/8
|333k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.448s
|10/10
|334k
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.635s
|9/9
|333k
|20
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'31.808s
|9/9
|339k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.835s
|7/7
|330k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'32.213s
|9/9
|332k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)
Title leader Jorge Martin rockets to pole position for the 2024 Australian MotoGP by over 0.6s at Phillip Island.
The Pramac rider will be joined on the front row by Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales while title rival Francesco Bagnaia salvaged fifth on his final lap.
Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini topped Qualifying 1 on a drying track, to join the Friday top ten in Q2 at the expense of Repsol Honda's Luca Marini, Motegi pole qualifier Pedro Acosta and local star Jack Miller.
Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.
“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.
“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”
The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.