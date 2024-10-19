2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'35.325s
|15/15
|331k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.875s
|14/14
|326k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.989s
|12/12
|325k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.253s
|16/20
|328k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.279s
|12/14
|332k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.539s
|16/16
|323k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.543s
|17/17
|333k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.729s
|13/15
|337k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.811s
|14/14
|327k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.849s
|17/19
|328k
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.907s
|17/17
|323k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+2.009s
|15/17
|328k
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+2.263s
|12/12
|319k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.291s
|13/13
|322k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.413s
|12/12
|324k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.640s
|9/11
|323k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.712s
|11/13
|318k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.790s
|11/11
|318k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.917s
|11/12
|323k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+3.057s
|14/16
|318k
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+4.210s
|6/11
|325k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+4.517s
|7/10
|316k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)
Friday leader Marc Marquez stays fastest during final practice for the 2024 Australian MotoGP at a cold, windy and damp Phillip Island.
The extended 40-minute session, after the cancellation of Friday's FP1 due to heavy rain, saw riders use wet tyres but - with the track drying - slicks are expected to return for the upcoming qualifying sessions...
Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.
“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.
“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”
The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.