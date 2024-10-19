2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Friday leader Marc Marquez stays fastest during final practice for the 2024 Australian MotoGP at a cold, windy and damp Phillip Island.

The extended 40-minute session, after the cancellation of Friday's FP1 due to heavy rain, saw riders use wet tyres but - with the track drying - slicks are expected to return for the upcoming qualifying sessions...

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.