2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'35.325s15/15331k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.875s14/14326k
3Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.989s12/12325k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.253s16/20328k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.279s12/14332k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.539s16/16323k
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.543s17/17333k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.729s13/15337k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.811s14/14327k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.849s17/19328k
11Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.907s17/17323k
12Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.009s15/17328k
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.263s12/12319k
14Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.291s13/13322k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.413s12/12324k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.640s9/11323k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.712s11/13318k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.790s11/11318k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.917s11/12323k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.057s14/16318k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+4.210s6/11325k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+4.517s7/10316k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Friday leader Marc Marquez stays fastest during final practice for the 2024 Australian MotoGP at a cold, windy and damp Phillip Island.

The extended 40-minute session, after the cancellation of Friday's FP1 due to heavy rain, saw riders use wet tyres but - with the track drying - slicks are expected to return for the upcoming qualifying sessions...

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.

