Yellow flags deny Honda Q2 potential in Australia MotoGP practice

"We are very close," says Luca Marini

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Luca Marini came close to a direct Q2 appearance in Friday practice at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix but says late yellow flags masked his true potential.

Johann Zarco felt optimistic about Honda’s chances at Phillip Island when he spoke to the media on Thursday, as the layout of the track and its good grip would suit the RC213V more.

Indeed, for much of Friday’s sole practice session, Zarco was inside the top 10 and on course for a Q2 appearance, while Marini threatened to make it two Hondas in contention.

But come the chequered flag, Zarco had been shuffled back to 14th, while Marini plummeted to 19th as late yellow flags stopped him from mounting a Q2 fightback.

“In the end we were able to enjoy riding, which is important,” Marini said.

“The new surface has changed the feeling a little bit, so it was good to get some dry time.

“We need to keep working on the bike to improve the performance, but even like this we are very close.

“A pity the last few laps when we were pushing to improve our time with the yellow flags, it hides our potential.

“I am aiming to make a step with the setting and my riding because I think there’s a lot of margin there. We keep working and improving.”

The positivity around Honda’s potential in Australia extended to Joan Mir, despite still missing pace in qualifying trim in 17th.

“Today was a day with a lot of potential because I am feeling quite good here,” Mir, who has complained of vibration issues on fresh soft rubber at recent rounds, said.

“It is quite normal that the weather can have some impact here, so you always have to be ready and as a team we were able to adjust our plan and handle it well.

“On the new tyre when it was time to push for a fast time at the end of the session, we were missing a little something, a few tenths that could have helped us a lot.

“It’s an area we need to keep working on and already we have a few ideas for qualifying tomorrow, the objective is to get the best possible grid position because our rhythm overall is strong.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
18h ago
Lewis Hamilton defends ‘leading innovators’ Red Bull amid controversy
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
2h ago
First clue dropped about Mia Rusthen’s 2025 racing plans as recovery continues
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Shock claim that Andrea Iannone could race in MotoGP this season
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Yellow flags deny Honda Q2 potential in Australia MotoGP practice
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
3h ago
Michael Schumacher’s “final masterpiece” Ferrari set for big-money auction
2006 Ferrari 248 F1
2006 Ferrari 248 F1

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Analysis: Why Ducati thinks Marc Marquez’s Australia advantage will vanish
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton hints at Mercedes optimism over upgrade at F1 US Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
8 key questions answered about Red Bull car controversy at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo struggles with terrible vibration but Yamaha remain bullish
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes “uncovered” crucial changes to 2025 W16 car
George Russell
George Russell