Phillip Island Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian Sprint race at Phillip Island, round 17 of 20.
Points updated after a low tyre pressure penalty for Fabio di Giannantonio dropped the VR46 rider from fifth to seventh place in the Sprint.
Australian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|404
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|388
|(-16)
|3
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|320
|(-84)
|4
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|320
|(-84)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|183
|(-221)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|181
|(-223)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|163
|(-241)
|8
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|141
|(-265)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|137
|(-267)
|10
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|136
|(-268)
|11
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|134
|(-270)
|12
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|124
|(-280)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|86
|(-318)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-333)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|66
|(-338)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|60
|(-344)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|36
|(-368)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|28
|(-376)
|19
|^2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|(-383)
|20
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|20
|(-384)
|21
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-384)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-392)
|23
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-397)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-397)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-402)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie