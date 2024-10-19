Phillip Island Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Points updated after a low tyre pressure penalty for Fabio di Giannantonio dropped the VR46 rider from fifth to seventh place in the Sprint.

Australian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 404 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 388 (-16) 3 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 320 (-84) 4 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 320 (-84) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 183 (-221) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 181 (-223) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 163 (-241) 8 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 141 (-265) 9 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 137 (-267) 10 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 136 (-268) 11 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 134 (-270) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 124 (-280) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 86 (-318) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-333) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 66 (-338) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 60 (-344) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 36 (-368) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 28 (-376) 19 ^2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 21 (-383) 20 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 20 (-384) 21 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-384) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-392) 23 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-397) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-397) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-402)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

