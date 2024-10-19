Phillip Island Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian Sprint race at Phillip Island, round 17 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Points updated after a low tyre pressure penalty for Fabio di Giannantonio dropped the VR46 rider from fifth to seventh place in the Sprint.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)404 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)388(-16)
3^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)320(-84)
4˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)320(-84)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)183(-221)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-223)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)163(-241)
8=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)141(-265)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)137(-267)
10^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)136(-268)
11˅2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)134(-270)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)124(-280)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)86(-318)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-333)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)66(-338)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)60(-344)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)36(-368)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)28(-376)
19^2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)21(-383)
20˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)20(-384)
21˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-384)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-392)
23=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-397)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-397)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-402)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

