2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Results updated after tyre pressure penalty

Sprint race results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint

Results updated after Fabio di Giannantonio received an 8-second penalty for low tyre pressure, dropping the VR46 rider from fifth to seventh.

The FIM Stewards have postponed a decision on the Bezzecchi/Vinales collision until Sunday, due to Bezzecchi's "current medical condition." No fractures were diagnosed at the medical centre, but the Italian has gone to Melbourne for further checks.

2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)19m 13.301s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.520s
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+4.368s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+6.879s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+9.623s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+15.249s
7Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+15.905s
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+19.280s
9Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+21.126s
10Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+21.194s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.379s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.483s
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+23.528s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+34.055s
15Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+38.324s
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*DNF
 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin wins the 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint race to increase his title advantage over Francesco Bagnaia, who faded from a high of second to fourth.

Starting from a dominant pole position, Martin led from start to finish for his first Phillip Island victory.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia made swift early progress from fifth on the grid.

But once into second, the Italian could do nothing about Martin and instead fell victim to Marc Marquez - who fought back from eighth at Turn 1 - and factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini.

The closing stages saw a shocking incident for Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Vinales. 

The VR46 rider slammed into the back of the Aprilia at 140mph after being sucked into the RS-GP’s slipstream into Turn 1.

Bezzecchi's rear wheel was in the air as he tried to avoid the impact before losing the front and torpedoing the Spaniard.

A furious Vinales walked away but Bezzecchi initially required a stretcher before getting a lift to the medical centre on the back of a motorbike.

The incident is under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

Bezzecchi's VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio is under investigation for low tyre pressure.

Most riders used the soft rear tyre for the 13-lap race, with only second-row starter Bezzecchi, plus Johann Zarco and Lorenzo Savadori trying the stiffer construction medium.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir were the only riders not to use the hard front tyre, opting for the medium in the chilly temperatures.

Today’s race was the first-ever Sprint at Phillip Island after last year’s grand prix was moved forward to Saturday due to storm warnings. The 2023 Sprint was eventually cancelled due to extreme weather on Sunday.

Takaaki Nakagami has a three-place grid penalty for tomorrow’s grand prix, when Alex Marquez must serve a long lap penalty from Motegi.

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s Australia MotoGP sprint woes: ‘What was good got worse’
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
20m ago
Lando Norris rues “shocking” lap in sprint qualifying | “Struggling the whole day”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
20m ago
Go Eleven boss confirms additional Andrea Iannone Ducati support in WorldSBK 2025
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
26m ago
Marc Marquez outlines pace fears if Australian MotoGP race “like a rally”
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Enea Bastianini’s Australia sprint turnaround: From ‘suffering’ to ‘unexpected’ third
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

WSBK
News
56m ago
Nicolo Bulega “didn’t have the best feeling” despite strong pace in Jerez WorldSBK practice
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
59m ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Results updated after tyre pressure penalty
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
1h ago
FIA chief labels Red Bull ‘bib’ saga a “non-story”: “That is under control”
Red Bull
Red Bull
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint: Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta accident updates
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin “a bit scared” about Marc Marquez’s late Australia sprint charge
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose