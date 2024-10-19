Takaaki Nakagami given Australian MotoGP grid penalty

Takaaki Nakagami punished for “not respecting" black flag with orange disc.

Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Australian MotoGP

Takaaki Nakagami has been given a grid penalty for Sunday's Australian MotoGP for not immediately pulling off-track when shown the black and orange flag in final practice at Phillip Island.

The flag 'informs the rider that their motorcycle has mechanical problems likely to endanger themselves or others, and that they must immediately leave the track. The rider cannot rejoin the track unless authorised to do so by an official.'

Nakagami's LCR Honda was seen spewing clouds of smoke. Although he pulled offline after seeing the flag, the Japanese rode back to the pits instead of parking his RC213V.

For “not respecting the black flag with orange disc by not immediately leaving the track” the FIM Stewards have given Nakagami a three-place grid penalty.

Having qualified just 21st, ahead of only Lorenzo Savadori, Nakagami will only drop one place on Sunday’s grid. He will start in his qualifying position for this afternoon’s Sprint.

Nakagami joins Alex Marquez in serving a penalty on Sunday, the Gresini Ducati rider having a long lap penalty from Motegi.

