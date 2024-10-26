Thailand Sprint, Buriram: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Thai Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 433 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 411 (-22) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 351 (-82) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 343 (-90) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 193 (-240) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 181 (-252) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 171 (-262) 8 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 155 (-278) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 152 (-281) 10 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 137 (-296) 11 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 136 (-297) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 130 (-303) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-340) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 71 (-362) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-362) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-367) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 40 (-393) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 28 (-405) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-410) 20 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 21 (-412) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-413) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-421) 23 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 9 (-424) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-426) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-431)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie