Thailand Sprint, Buriram: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Thai Sprint race at Buriram, round 18 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Thai Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)433 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)411(-22)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)351(-82)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)343(-90)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)193(-240)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-252)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)171(-262)
8=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)155(-278)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)152(-281)
10^1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)137(-296)
11˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)136(-297)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)130(-303)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-340)
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)71(-362)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-362)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-367)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)40(-393)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)28(-405)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-410)
20=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)21(-412)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-413)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-421)
23=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)9(-424)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-426)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-431)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

