2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results

Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'39.056s 6/6 317k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.144s 6/6 321k 3 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.372s 5/6 319k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.482s 6/6 318k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.584s 5/6 309k 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.768s 6/6 318k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.824s 6/6 310k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.955s 6/6 313k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.004s 6/6 318k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.193s 4/6 315k 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.195s 6/6 311k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.198s 6/6 318k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.265s 6/6 316k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.311s 4/5 317k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.404s 5/6 315k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.477s 6/6 301k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.598s 3/6 319k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.654s 6/6 303k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.801s 5/6 319k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.029s 5/6 316k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +3.070s 6/6 307k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +3.354s 2/3 304k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Morning warm-up for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram saw the first wet laps of the weekend.

Marc Marquez was fastest on the medium wet rubber, ahead of title leader Jorge Martin and Repsol Honda's Luca Marini.

While the track is now slowly drying, further showers and potentially heavy storms are forecast throughout the day.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savado