2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'39.056s6/6317k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.144s6/6321k
3Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.372s5/6319k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.482s6/6318k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.584s5/6309k
6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.768s6/6318k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.824s6/6310k
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.955s6/6313k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.004s6/6318k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.193s4/6315k
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.195s6/6311k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.198s6/6318k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.265s6/6316k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.311s4/5317k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.404s5/6315k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.477s6/6301k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.598s3/6319k
18Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.654s6/6303k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.801s5/6319k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.029s5/6316k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.070s6/6307k
22Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+3.354s2/3304k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Morning warm-up for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram saw the first wet laps of the weekend.

Marc Marquez was fastest on the medium wet rubber, ahead of title leader Jorge Martin and Repsol Honda's Luca Marini.

While the track is now slowly drying, further showers and potentially heavy storms are forecast throughout the day.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savado

Read More

F1