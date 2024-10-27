2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'39.056s
|6/6
|317k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.144s
|6/6
|321k
|3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.372s
|5/6
|319k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.482s
|6/6
|318k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.584s
|5/6
|309k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.768s
|6/6
|318k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.824s
|6/6
|310k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.955s
|6/6
|313k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.004s
|6/6
|318k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.193s
|4/6
|315k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.195s
|6/6
|311k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.198s
|6/6
|318k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.265s
|6/6
|316k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.311s
|4/5
|317k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.404s
|5/6
|315k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.477s
|6/6
|301k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.598s
|3/6
|319k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.654s
|6/6
|303k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.801s
|5/6
|319k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.029s
|5/6
|316k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+3.070s
|6/6
|307k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+3.354s
|2/3
|304k
* Rookie
Official Buriram MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
Morning warm-up for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram saw the first wet laps of the weekend.
Marc Marquez was fastest on the medium wet rubber, ahead of title leader Jorge Martin and Repsol Honda's Luca Marini.
While the track is now slowly drying, further showers and potentially heavy storms are forecast throughout the day.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savado