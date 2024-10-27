Marc Marquez fastest in wet Thai MotoGP warm-up

Quickest in dry Friday practice, Marc Marquez returned to the top of the Thai MotoGP timesheets during a wet morning warm-up at Buriram.

Although the rain has passed, conditions remain cloudy and the weather forecasts warn of further downpours during the day.

Marquez, who said on Saturday evening that he hoped to have at least one wet race this season, warned the track conditions were very slippery after finishing the session fastest from title leader Jorge Martin.

Pramac Ducati rider Martin extended his points advantage over Francesco Bagnaia to 22 with a runner-up finish, behind Enea Bastianini, in the Sprint.

Luca Marini used the wet conditions to make a big leap up the order with third for Repsol Honda, followed by Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) and the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller.

Maverick Vinales was the leading Aprilia in seventh, followed by Marco Bezzecchi and reigning double champion Bagnaia.

Brad Binder (16th), Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (17th) and Sprint winner Bastianini (18th) were among those further down the timesheets in the wet.

Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez was the only faller this morning.