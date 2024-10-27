Marc Marquez fastest in wet Thai MotoGP warm-up

Marc Marquez leads a wet morning warm-up for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP warm-up
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP warm-up

Quickest in dry Friday practice, Marc Marquez returned to the top of the Thai MotoGP timesheets during a wet morning warm-up at Buriram.

Although the rain has passed, conditions remain cloudy and the weather forecasts warn of further downpours during the day.

Marquez, who said on Saturday evening that he hoped to have at least one wet race this season, warned the track conditions were very slippery after finishing the session fastest from title leader Jorge Martin.

Pramac Ducati rider Martin extended his points advantage over Francesco Bagnaia to 22 with a runner-up finish, behind Enea Bastianini, in the Sprint.

Luca Marini used the wet conditions to make a big leap up the order with third for Repsol Honda, followed by Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) and the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller.

Maverick Vinales was the leading Aprilia in seventh, followed by Marco Bezzecchi and reigning double champion Bagnaia.

Brad Binder (16th), Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (17th) and Sprint winner Bastianini (18th) were among those further down the timesheets in the wet.

Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez was the only faller this morning. 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
44m ago
Bombshell Fernando Alonso and Red Bull talks revealed this year
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Pedro Acosta on “now or never” Thai MotoGP battle: “Luckily we didn’t make a mess”
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Fabio Quartararo blasts “suicide" lunge from Franco Morbidelli in Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Was Thai MotoGP a must-win for Francesco Bagnaia? “Absolutely”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
“Baffling” verdict that Carlos Sainz wasn’t signed by Red Bull or Mercedes
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

More News

F1
News
1h ago
George Russell responds to cost cap fear after another Mercedes crash
Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell
F1
News
1h ago
“Direct exchanges” between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in drivers’ briefing
Verstappen, Norris
Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How Marc Marquez’s Thai MotoGP crash saved Jorge Martin’s championship lead
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
Updated 2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results, Marc Marquez penalty overturned
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Expert “clean” or “dirty” judgement on Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose