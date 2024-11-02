2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'56.337s
|6/7
|334k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.216s
|3/7
|335k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.938s
|6/7
|331k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.942s
|6/7
|335k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.964s
|7/7
|334k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.029s
|3/6
|338k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.221s
|6/7
|333k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.255s
|7/7
|330k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.389s
|6/7
|330k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.545s
|7/7
|333k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.634s
|7/7
|334k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.709s
|3/7
|333k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'57.839s
|7/7
|334k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'57.869s
|6/7
|331k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'58.023s
|6/7
|333k
|16
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'58.107s
|2/6
|333k
|17
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'58.183s
|5/6
|329k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'58.3s
|6/7
|328k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'58.52s
|7/7
|329k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'58.618s
|6/7
|332k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'59.006s
|3/5
|331k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'59.263s
|5/6
|330k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)
MotoGP title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin rise hand-and-shoulders clear of the field during a record-breaking pole position battle at Sepang in Malaysia.
Alex Marquez completes the front row in third but was almost one-second behind Bagnaia.
Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.