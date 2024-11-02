2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'56.337s6/7334k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.216s3/7335k
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.938s6/7331k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.942s6/7335k
5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.964s7/7334k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.029s3/6338k
7Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.221s6/7333k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.255s7/7330k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.389s6/7330k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.545s7/7333k
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.634s7/7334k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.709s3/7333k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1'57.839s7/7334k
14Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'57.869s6/7331k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'58.023s6/7333k
16Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'58.107s2/6333k
17Andrea IannoneITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'58.183s5/6329k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'58.3s6/7328k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'58.52s7/7329k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'58.618s6/7332k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'59.006s3/5331k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'59.263s5/6330k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin rise hand-and-shoulders clear of the field during a record-breaking pole position battle at Sepang in Malaysia.

Alex Marquez completes the front row in third but was almost one-second behind Bagnaia.

Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

