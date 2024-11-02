2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'56.337s 6/7 334k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.216s 3/7 335k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.938s 6/7 331k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.942s 6/7 335k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.964s 7/7 334k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.029s 3/6 338k 7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.221s 6/7 333k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.255s 7/7 330k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.389s 6/7 330k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.545s 7/7 333k 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.634s 7/7 334k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.709s 3/7 333k Qualifying 1: 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1'57.839s 7/7 334k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'57.869s 6/7 331k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'58.023s 6/7 333k 16 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'58.107s 2/6 333k 17 Andrea Iannone ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'58.183s 5/6 329k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'58.3s 6/7 328k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'58.52s 7/7 329k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'58.618s 6/7 332k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'59.006s 3/5 331k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'59.263s 5/6 330k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin rise hand-and-shoulders clear of the field during a record-breaking pole position battle at Sepang in Malaysia.

Alex Marquez completes the front row in third but was almost one-second behind Bagnaia.

Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.