2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results

2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'58.658s 7/14 335k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.104s 10/12 333k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.107s 10/10 330k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.137s 9/11 334k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.138s 8/12 330k 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.264s 4/13 333k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.335s 10/11 331k 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.376s 9/12 330k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.388s 5/11 335k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.407s 4/10 334k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.546s 9/11 333k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.564s 4/11 328k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.735s 11/12 331k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.742s 9/9 332k 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.779s 4/11 327k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.866s 4/10 332k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.872s 4/11 328k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.997s 7/13 333k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.040s 4/11 330k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.089s 8/11 324k 21 Andrea Iannone ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.839s 8/12 328k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +2.140s 9/10 329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP but with title rival Jorge Martin just 0.104s behind.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday will now begin.

Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.

