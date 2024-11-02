2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'58.658s
|7/14
|335k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.104s
|10/12
|333k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.107s
|10/10
|330k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.137s
|9/11
|334k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.138s
|8/12
|330k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.264s
|4/13
|333k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.335s
|10/11
|331k
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.376s
|9/12
|330k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.388s
|5/11
|335k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.407s
|4/10
|334k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.546s
|9/11
|333k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.564s
|4/11
|328k
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.735s
|11/12
|331k
|14
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.742s
|9/9
|332k
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.779s
|4/11
|327k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.866s
|4/10
|332k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.872s
|4/11
|328k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.997s
|7/13
|333k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.040s
|4/11
|330k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.089s
|8/11
|324k
|21
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.839s
|8/12
|328k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+2.140s
|9/10
|329k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)
Francesco Bagnaia completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP but with title rival Jorge Martin just 0.104s behind.
Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday will now begin.
Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.