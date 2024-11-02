2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'58.658s7/14335k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.104s10/12333k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.107s10/10330k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.137s9/11334k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.138s8/12330k
6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.264s4/13333k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.335s10/11331k
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.376s9/12330k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.388s5/11335k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.407s4/10334k
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.546s9/11333k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.564s4/11328k
13Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.735s11/12331k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.742s9/9332k
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.779s4/11327k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.866s4/10332k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.872s4/11328k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.997s7/13333k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.040s4/11330k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.089s8/11324k
21Andrea IannoneITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.839s8/12328k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.140s9/10329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia completes a perfect sweep of practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP but with title rival Jorge Martin just 0.104s behind.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday will now begin.

Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

