Barcelona Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Barcelona Sprint race at the Circuit de Catalunya, round 20 of 20.

MotoGP will have its third final-race title decider in as many seasons at Sunday's Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.

With 25 points remaining, Jorge Martin will be crowned world champion if he finishes in the top nine, even if Francesco Bagnaia wins the race...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)492 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)473(-19)
3^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)377(-115)
4˅1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)372(-120)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*209(-283)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)207(-285)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)189(-303)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)165(-327)
9=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)165(-327)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)160(-332)
11=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)152(-340)
12=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)146(-346)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)108(-384)
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)84(-408)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-421)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-426)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)53(-439)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-461)
19=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)31(-461)
20=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)27(-465)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)21(-471)
22=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)14(-478)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-480)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-485)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-490)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie


 

