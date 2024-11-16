Barcelona Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

MotoGP will have its third final-race title decider in as many seasons at Sunday's Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.

With 25 points remaining, Jorge Martin will be crowned world champion if he finishes in the top nine, even if Francesco Bagnaia wins the race...

Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 492 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 473 (-19) 3 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 377 (-115) 4 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 372 (-120) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 209 (-283) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 207 (-285) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 189 (-303) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 165 (-327) 9 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 165 (-327) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 160 (-332) 11 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 152 (-340) 12 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 146 (-346) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 108 (-384) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 84 (-408) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-421) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-426) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 53 (-439) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-461) 19 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-461) 20 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 27 (-465) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 (-471) 22 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 14 (-478) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-480) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-485) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-490)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



