Barcelona Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Barcelona Sprint race at the Circuit de Catalunya, round 20 of 20.
MotoGP will have its third final-race title decider in as many seasons at Sunday's Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.
With 25 points remaining, Jorge Martin will be crowned world champion if he finishes in the top nine, even if Francesco Bagnaia wins the race...
Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|492
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|473
|(-19)
|3
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|377
|(-115)
|4
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|372
|(-120)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|209
|(-283)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|207
|(-285)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|189
|(-303)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|165
|(-327)
|9
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|165
|(-327)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|160
|(-332)
|11
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|152
|(-340)
|12
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|146
|(-346)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|108
|(-384)
|14
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|84
|(-408)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-421)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|66
|(-426)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|53
|(-439)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-461)
|19
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-461)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|27
|(-465)
|21
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-471)
|22
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-478)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-480)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-485)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-490)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie