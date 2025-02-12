2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)

Lap times as of 11am during Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test.

Hourly results...

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 1)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:30.587s6/15
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.359s11/13
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.397s12/13
4Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.493s17/18
5Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.507s4/9
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.513s9/14
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.542s12/14
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.012s14/19
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.045s5/17
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.063s12/14
11Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.187s6/7
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.223s7/14
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.235s12/20
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.295s7/9
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.338s9/10
16Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.405s15/20
17Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.566s11/13
18Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.596s4/7
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.719s12/19
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+1.966s11/12
21Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.090s9/9

Official Buriram MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1m 30.896s (2023)

The final 2025 MotoGP pre-season test began on Wednesday morning at Buriram in Thailand.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez put the Ducati GP24 on top last week at Sepang and, having also been fastest at November’s Barcelona test, has the chance to complete a winter clean sweep.

Meanwhile, the factory Ducati team of brother Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have some big decisions to make over engine choice for the new GP25, with the engine design for all the European bikes frozen from round one until the end of 2026.

Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stepped up to occupy best of the rest behind Ducati at Sepang but, having benefitted from extra track time at the Shakedown, can they keep pace on an equal playing field at Buriram?

Honda is the only manufacturer with prior 2025 MotoGP laps of the Chang International Circuit, courtesy of a private test in January with Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.

Absent this week will be Aprilia’s new signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, also injured on the first day in Malaysia, will try to ride in Buriram.

Testing at Buriram takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

