2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)
Lap times as of 11am during Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test.
Hourly results...
|2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:30.587s
|6/15
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.359s
|11/13
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.397s
|12/13
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.493s
|17/18
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.507s
|4/9
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.513s
|9/14
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.542s
|12/14
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.012s
|14/19
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.045s
|5/17
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.063s
|12/14
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.187s
|6/7
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.223s
|7/14
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.235s
|12/20
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.295s
|7/9
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.338s
|9/10
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.405s
|15/20
|17
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.566s
|11/13
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.596s
|4/7
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.719s
|12/19
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+1.966s
|11/12
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.090s
|9/9
Official Buriram MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1m 30.896s (2023)
The final 2025 MotoGP pre-season test began on Wednesday morning at Buriram in Thailand.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez put the Ducati GP24 on top last week at Sepang and, having also been fastest at November’s Barcelona test, has the chance to complete a winter clean sweep.
Meanwhile, the factory Ducati team of brother Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have some big decisions to make over engine choice for the new GP25, with the engine design for all the European bikes frozen from round one until the end of 2026.
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stepped up to occupy best of the rest behind Ducati at Sepang but, having benefitted from extra track time at the Shakedown, can they keep pace on an equal playing field at Buriram?
Honda is the only manufacturer with prior 2025 MotoGP laps of the Chang International Circuit, courtesy of a private test in January with Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.
Absent this week will be Aprilia’s new signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, also injured on the first day in Malaysia, will try to ride in Buriram.
Testing at Buriram takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts, on Wednesday and Thursday.