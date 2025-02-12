2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)

Hourly results...

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:30.587s 6/15 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.359s 11/13 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.397s 12/13 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.493s 17/18 5 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.507s 4/9 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.513s 9/14 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.542s 12/14 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.012s 14/19 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.045s 5/17 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.063s 12/14 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.187s 6/7 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.223s 7/14 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.235s 12/20 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.295s 7/9 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.338s 9/10 16 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.405s 15/20 17 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.566s 11/13 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.596s 4/7 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.719s 12/19 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +1.966s 11/12 21 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.090s 9/9

Official Buriram MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1m 30.896s (2023)

The final 2025 MotoGP pre-season test began on Wednesday morning at Buriram in Thailand.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez put the Ducati GP24 on top last week at Sepang and, having also been fastest at November’s Barcelona test, has the chance to complete a winter clean sweep.

Meanwhile, the factory Ducati team of brother Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have some big decisions to make over engine choice for the new GP25, with the engine design for all the European bikes frozen from round one until the end of 2026.

Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stepped up to occupy best of the rest behind Ducati at Sepang but, having benefitted from extra track time at the Shakedown, can they keep pace on an equal playing field at Buriram?

Honda is the only manufacturer with prior 2025 MotoGP laps of the Chang International Circuit, courtesy of a private test in January with Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.

Absent this week will be Aprilia’s new signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, also injured on the first day in Malaysia, will try to ride in Buriram.

Testing at Buriram takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts, on Wednesday and Thursday.